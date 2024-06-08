National

Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony

The development comes amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Maldives after pro-China Mohamed Muizzu won the island nation’s presidential elections.

PTI
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday. Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday evening.

The development comes amidst the ongoing tensions between the two countries after pro-Chinese Muizzu won the island nation’s presidential elections.

Muizzu has officially accepted the invitation from Modi for his swearing-in ceremony and the Council of Ministers of the Government of India on Sunday, an official release from the Maldives President's office read.

ALSO READ | 'Not Even Those In Civilian Clothes': Maldives Prez Muizzu Orders Indian Officials To Leave By May 10

"Munu Mahawar, Higher Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Republic of Maldives, presented the letter of invitation to the President during a courtesy call at the President's Office," the release also said.

Muizzu has also expressed his gratitude to PM-designate Modi for the invitation, adding that he would be honoured to attend this historic event.

ALSO READ | Row Erupts After Maldives Minister Reacts On PM Modi’s Lakshadweep Visit

"He also stated that he looks forward to working with the Prime Minister to further strengthen the close relations with India, noting that Maldives-India relations are heading in the positive direction, as would be demonstrated by this visit," the official release said.

Earlier, Muizzu had congratulated Modi on his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He had said he looked forward to working with the Indian leader to advance the bilateral ties.

Maldives' new president Mohamed Muizzu - null
Maldives' New President Mohamed Muizzu Wants Indian Troops Out: Report

BY Outlook Web Desk

Muizzu’s arrival in India for the swearing-in ceremony will be on the lines of his mentor and one of his predecessors, Abdullah Yameen, who came for Modi’s first oath-taking ceremony in May 2014.

India-Maldives relations:

Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, had asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country soon after coming to power in November 2023. Muizzu had defeated Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential election on the “India Out” pitch.

In February this year, the two countries had agreed that India would pull out all its 80-odd military personnel stationed in the Maldives between March 10 and May 10. This was completed by May 10.

On May 9, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer flew down to Delhi in the first high-level visit since Muizzu came to power and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Other invitees of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: The leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles have also been invited to the ceremony. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda have officially confirmed their attendance, and more confirmations are awaited.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jarange Launches Fresh Stir Over Maratha Quota; Warns Of Fielding Candidates In Assembly Polls
  2. NCP Leader Praful Patel Gets Back Properties Worth Rs 180 Crore As Court Terms ED Probe 'Illegal | Details
  3. National Law University Student Dies After Being Hit By Shooting Stone In Himachal's Solan
  4. Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
  5. Bihar: 16 Get Life Term For Killing Man On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft
Entertainment News
  1. Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman Address Kangana Ranaut Airport Slap Incident, Condemn The Row
  2. 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
  3. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  4. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  5. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran Enter Record Books
  2. Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup Match 17 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. T20 World Cup: All-Round Afghanistan Crush New Zealand By 84 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Finals Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch Battle For Title
  5. Sher-e-Punjab Trophy Set To Take Place From June 10-27
World News
  1. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  2. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  3. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  4. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  5. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony In Delhi