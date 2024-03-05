'Not Even Those In Civilian Clothes': Maldives Prez Muizzu Orders Indian Officials To Leave By May 10

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said that no Indian military personnel, "not even those in civilian clothing", would be present inside the island nation after May 10, a media report said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Muizzu’s statement comes days after an Indian civilian team landed in the Maldives to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation, well ahead of the March 10 deadline agreed by the India and Maldives for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel.