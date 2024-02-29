The government announced on Thursday that the initial contingent of Indian "technical personnel" has arrived in the Maldives to take over the duties of military personnel overseeing two helicopters and an aircraft primarily used for humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.

The development suggests a resolution between the Modi government and the recently inaugurated Muizzu administration on the contentious presence of Indian troops in the Maldives, which had become a focal point of the "India Out" campaign led by the ruling party.