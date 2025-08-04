Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South

Russia criticised the US for using economic pressure to maintain global dominance, calling recent tariff moves "neocolonial."
Moscow pledged deeper cooperation with BRICS and Global South nations to resist unilateral sanctions.
Russia warned that US policies risk fragmenting global trade and harming economic growth.
Russia on Monday accused the United States of pursuing a "neocolonial" strategy to retain global dominance, targeting nations in the Global South. The criticism came days after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on countries including India and Russia.
According to PTI, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US is struggling to accept the loss of its global hegemony and is resorting to "politicised economic pressure" against countries that refuse to align with its foreign policy.
Zakharova described the Trump administration's tariff policy as a "direct encroachment" on national sovereignty and an "attempt to interfere" in other nations' internal affairs. She warned that such actions disrupt global trade and economic growth.
Stressing the need for a fair and multipolar world order, Zakharova said Russia is ready to work with partners in the Global South, including the BRICS nations and newer members like Egypt, Iran, and Indonesia, to counteract unilateral sanctions and build a balanced international system.
She also condemned what she called Western "protectionism," stating that the imposition of tariffs contradicts the principles of free trade once promoted by the West, as reported by PTI.
Maria Zakharova’s comments follow President Trump’s announcement on Aug 1 of new tariffs on imports from over 90 countries, including hikes on Brazil and a pending decision on China. The US move is expected to raise consumer prices and has triggered global reactions, reported BBC.