Government Plans Support Measures For Exporters Hit By Trump’s 25% Tariff

From August 7, Indian exports to the US will face a 25 per cent tariff, prompting government consultations with affected sectors including textiles, chemicals, shrimp, and leather.

Exporters are seeking interest subvention, revival of the Interest Equalisation Scheme, and extension of RoDTEP and RoSCTL schemes; the government is considering these requests.

The next round of Bilateral Trade Agreement talks with the US is scheduled for August 25, with hopes to restore trade benefits and ease tariff pressures.