ECI Questions Tejashwi Over The Second EPIC, Demands Card Back For Investigation

During his press conference, Yadav had filled in his EPIC number RAB2916120 on the ECI’s official website and entered the captcha in front of the assembled journalists, showing them that his number was missing. Mr. Yadav had then alleged that the ECI was working as a cell of the BJP, and asked the ECI how he would contest the upcoming Assembly election when his name is not even showing in the draft voter list, reported The Hindu