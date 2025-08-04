ECI Questions Tejashwi Over The Second EPIC, Demands Card Back For Investigation

ECI asks Tejashwi Yadav to hand over the 2nd EPIC card
Tejashwi claims the ECI changed his EPIC number
District Magistrate repudiated the claim saying, Tejashwi submitted the same EPIC number in 2020 assembly polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, on Sunday , asking him to provide the details of his Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number and hand over the second card. This comes a day after he alleged that his name was missing from the State’s draft electoral roll published on Friday (August 1, 2025),
Soon after his claim, the ECI said on Saturday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was making “baseless” claims, and furnished the extract of the draft roll where his name was present reported PTI
However, confusion prevailed over the fact that the EPIC number quoted by Yadav was different from the one which the poll body gave him in the list.
Tejashwi’s claim
Tejashwi is a voter in the Digha Assembly seat, but represents the Raghopur Assembly seat as an MLA in the State Assembly.
ECI’s Reaction
The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Digha constituency wrote to the RJD leader. “It is to be informed that in the press conference held on Saturday, you told others that your name is not mentioned in the draft voter list. After investigation, it was found that your name is mentioned at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 (Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University), whose EPIC number is RAB0456228,” the ERO said in his letter.
During his press conference, Yadav had filled in his EPIC number RAB2916120 on the ECI’s official website and entered the captcha in front of the assembled journalists, showing them that his number was missing. Mr. Yadav had then alleged that the ECI was working as a cell of the BJP, and asked the ECI how he would contest the upcoming Assembly election when his name is not even showing in the draft voter list, reported The Hindu
The ERO’s letter added: “According to you, from the quote of your press conference, your EPIC number is RAB2916120. According to the preliminary investigation, EPIC number RAB2916120 does not appear to be officially issued. Therefore,You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation”. The letter does not mention any deadline by which Mr. Yadav must provide his EPIC card for investigation.
Tejashwi’s Refutal
The RJD leader, thereafter, alleged that his EPIC number had been "changed", but District Magistrate Thiyagaraja S M repudiated the claim.
"The EPIC number in the electoral rolls is the one that was submitted by the honourable leader of the opposition in his affidavit in the 2020 assembly polls. If he is in possession of another EPIC card with another number as well, then it is a matter of investigation," the district magistrate said.
Reacting to the ERO’s letter, RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said that the ECI, acting at the behest of the BJP, wants to divert attention from the questions about the draft roll raised by Mr. Yadav and other leaders of the INDIA bloc.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) urged the ECI to take cognizance of Mr. Yadav’s two voter ID cards and file a case against him. In a press conference addressed by spokespersons from the BJP and all its allies in Bihar, they asked where the two EPIC numbers came from, noting that it is a crime for a single individual to possess two voter ID cards.
Meanwhile, the ECI said that, as of Sunday no political party in Bihar had yet approached it with a request to remove or include names in the draft rolls. However, the ECI has received over 900 such claims and objections from the individual voters.