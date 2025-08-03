Puri Teen’s Death Sparks Political Firestorm: Opposition Rejects Police ‘No Foul Play’ Claim, Demands Justice

Teen girl dies at AIIMS Delhi after being set ablaze in Puri; police claim no other person involved sparks outrage.
Father attributes her death to ‘mental pressure’, but opposition questions contradictions in investigation.
Congress and BJD threaten protest, citing evidence mishandling and a shifting narrative.
A 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri district succumbed to severe burn injuries at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday, nearly two weeks after she was allegedly set ablaze near the Bhargavi River. While the police have ruled out foul play, the incident has spiraled into a political storm, with opposition parties accusing law enforcement of a rushed and opaque investigation.
The girl was reportedly found with over 70% burns on July 16 and was later airlifted to Delhi for advanced treatment. In the initial days of the investigation, reports indicated that the girl had accused three men of abducting and setting her on fire. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Odisha Police posted a statement hours after her death claiming that "no other person is involved."
This statement has drawn sharp criticism from both the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Opposition leaders have questioned the abrupt change in the narrative and pointed to inconsistencies in the police's version.
“If no one else was involved, where did the inflammable substance and slippers near the crime scene come from?” asked senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik. “Why was her statement recorded multiple times?”
Odisha Mahila Congress president Meenakshi Bahinipati alleged that the investigation was being manipulated. “She named her abductors, yet there have been no arrests. If her condition was stable enough for a statement, how did she suddenly die?” she said. The Congress has demanded immediate arrests and warned of protests if action is not taken within a week.
The BJP, now in power in Odisha, dismissed the criticism as "vulture politics". Party spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said, “Opposition parties are using her death to score political points.” In response, BJD leader Lenin Mohanty said the BJP’s language was “shameful” and asked whether they hadn’t politicised similar cases while in opposition.
Adding a new layer to the controversy, the girl’s father released a video statement, claiming she was under mental pressure and took her own life. He urged political parties not to exploit the tragedy, while thanking the government for its support. However, he did not specify the source of her distress.
The village of Bayabar, where the girl lived, remained tense on Sunday. Locals stayed indoors and the area was under heavy police security. The man who first rushed to her aid, Dukhishyam Senapati, declined to speak to reporters and stayed indoors with his family.
As political blame games intensify, many are calling for an independent probe to restore public trust. The circumstances of the girl’s death remain murky, and for now, justice appears far from served.