‘Surprised, Not Shocked’: Editor Anuradha Bhasin on Kashmir Times Raids & Press Freedom

Anuradha Bhasin spoke to Outlook about the sudden SIA raid on the abandoned Jammu office of the Kashmir Times, a space with no staff, no operations, and no printing for years, calling the episode yet another reminder of the challenges confronting media

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashmir, Press, Media, Police
Anuradha Bhasin Photo: Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kashmir Times has a decades-old legacy that, Bhasin says, “isn’t bound to a building” but lives through its people and generations of work.

  • Founded in 1955 by her father, the veteran journalist and activist Ved Bhasin, Kashmir Times is one of the oldest English newspapers in the region.

  • The SIA raided a long-shut office over alleged “anti-national” activities, a move Bhasin finds baffling since the space has been non-functional for years.

 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday raided the Jammu office of the Kashmir Times, alleging that the newspaper had been involved in activities “inimical to the interests of the country” and in “glorification” of such actions. Speaking to Outlook, Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, said the raid was less shocking than it was bewildering.

“I am ‘surprised, not shocked’. The office they searched has been a shut space for years now. I don’t even know what they were looking for in that space,” Bhasin said.

“Even the newspaper has long been out of print. We have only a sparse online presence. The Jammu office has been practically non-operational. I don’t even live in Jammu and Kashmir anymore. This is baffling. ‘But this is Kashmir’.”

According to an official of the State Investigation Agency a case has been registered against the newspaper for “glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country”.

Founded in 1955 by her father, the veteran journalist and political activist Ved Bhasin, Kashmir Times is one of the oldest English newspapers in the region. He helmed the publication for over 60 years, and is regarded as one of Jammu Kashmir’s most influential voices.

Related Content
Related Content

The newspaper has, however, come under pressure for more than a decade. Government advertisements which were stopped in 2010 have not been restored since. In 2020, the Srinagar office of the Kashmir Times, located in the Press Enclave that houses most media outlets, was sealed by authorities.

About Thursday’s raids, Bhasin said she had no prior information about them. “To ask if I was informed is hilarious had it not been serious, had it not been about Kashmir,” she remarked. “I got to know about this recent episode from some media friends. We don’t even have any staffer there anymore as there is no work to be done. There is just one office manager who comes voluntarily, sometimes once a week to clean.”

Deepening Fissures: A ‘Save Democracy’ march held by the Congress party at Delhi in 2016 - Photo: Getty Images
The Question Of Democracy In India

BY Parakala Prabhakar

Despite the situation, she said fear is no longer an emotion that will stop her from doing her job. “Governments across time have found different ways to muzzle freedom of speech and media. But these actions don’t scare us anymore as will continue to do our work.”

Bhasin emphasised that the Kashmir Times legacy is not embedded in its buildings but in its history and its journalism. “This legacy isn’t bound to a building. It lives on in people and through the work we have done over generations.”

She has often spoken about the wider implications of shrinking media freedoms, not just in Kashmir, but globally. “Journalism, or even democracy, if it is impacted in one part of the world, it is going to affect the other parts of the world,” she said. “Unfortunately, world leaders learn from each other, and sometimes learn for the worse, not for the better.”

If survival in Kashmir requires breath, it also requires memory. - | IMAGO
In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

BY Huzaiful Reyaz

Her concerns echo broader trends as India ranks 151st in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a placement that remains alarming, even as its overall score has risen only marginally.

Bhasin’s 2022 book, A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370, was among the dozens of books banned by the government for allegedly propagating “false narrative and secessionism” in the Union Territory, earlier this year. “In a democracy, you have faith in your government. You may criticise it. You may attack it. But you believe they would be responsive to dialogue,” she said.

As the investigation proceeds, she questions: Why raid a shuttered office of a defunct print publication years after its closure? What exactly were investigators searching for? And what does this signal for the future of journalism in a region where newsrooms have long operated under pressure? For now, Bhasin’s response captures both the fatigue and resilience of Kashmir’s media community: “We will continue to do our work,” she concludes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs