This intimacy is not an ornament, nor a leisurely pursuit. In a place where silence is heavy and forgetting comes easily, reading is survival. It shelters memory from erasure, nourishes imagination when horizons shrink, and affirms dignity in the face of interruption. A book, with all its stains and scribbles, becomes more than an object; it becomes a small act of endurance. To read in Kashmir is not to escape reality, but to insist, quietly and stubbornly, on keeping alive what might otherwise vanish. Reading, here, is breath itself.