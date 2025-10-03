Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

“As a historian, one is not allowed to accept facts on their face value, but the politicians would always demand the acceptance of facts on their face value, which may not be possible to go through the rigour of scientific temperament but it is more usable for their own political ideology and that kind of writing history―whether it is written in the name of the nation, whether it is the name of a caste, whether it is the name of a religion or whether it is the name of a society―becomes very dangerous and detrimental not only to the present, but also to the future generation,” explains Subodh.