Press Council Chair Urges Journalists To Prioritise Accuracy Over Speed

Justice Ranjana Desai highlights press credibility, responsible reporting, and the role of technology in journalism.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Press Council of India, Justice Ranjana Desai, journalism ethics, press credibility
The event was attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and PTI CEO Vijay Joshi, among others. File Photo; Representative images
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Justice Desai urges journalists to value accuracy and prioritise truth over trends.

  • She highlights press credibility, responsibility in sensitive reporting, and financial independence for journalists.

  • Desai stresses technology and AI should aid truth, not replace human judgment in journalism.

Press Council of India Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai on Sunday emphasised that journalists must prioritise accuracy and truth over speed and trends.

Addressing the National Press Day function, Desai highlighted that the press is facing several challenges, with the most concerning being a decline in credibility. “The arbitrary use of technology in mass communication has led to a growing spread of misinformation,” she said, according to PTI.

Desai stressed the wider responsibility of journalists, saying, “Their work does not end with reporting an event; it extends to verify facts, interpret them accurately and place them in perspective and not create news.” The event was attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and PTI CEO Vijay Joshi, among others.

“Accuracy should be valued more than speed, and truth should be prioritised over trends,” she reiterated.

She said the Press Council of India has updated the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, urging journalists to exercise greater care and responsibility in reporting. She also advised restraint when covering sensitive topics such as religion or the armed forces, where even minor inaccuracies can have serious consequences.

Desai highlighted the link between press credibility and financial independence, noting that the Council has urged state and Union territory governments to introduce group insurance schemes for journalists.

Addressing the growing role of artificial intelligence in journalism, she said, “Technology should help us find the truth, not twist or overshadow it. However advanced these tools may become, they can never replace the human mind – the judgment, conscience and sense of responsibility that guide every journalist to prevent the spread of misinformation,” PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
