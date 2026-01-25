Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

Tully also wrote extensively for Outlook and his essays reflected the measured curiosity that marked his journalism. His pieces ranged from language, politics, economics and culture. From reflections on Hindi and linguistic identity in pieces such as No Fullstops For Hindi…Yet, to political and regional readings like In the Arid East, the Palm Stirs Faintly. He examined economic orthodoxies in The Poverty of Economy, offered literary meditations in My Book of the Century and A Steamy Affair, the middle and middle path and reflected on global and domestic shifts in essays such as Every Which Way and When Dragons Purr.