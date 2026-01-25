An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

Memories of sharing the stage with a steam engine aficionado at the Rail Museum

Aasheesh Sharma
Aasheesh Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mark Tully
Mark Tully
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • His love for the heritage of steam engines was comparable perhaps to Bill Aitken

  • His fortnightly column mixed scholarship with lived experiences, in which all the full stops were at the right place

  • Sir Mark Tully was the credible voice millions turned to before the advent of television

My first encounter in flesh and blood with Sir Mark Tully was an unexpected one. His essays in ‘No Full Stops in India’ were recommended reading for aspiring hacks in journalism school. I had heard stories from veteran journalist Satish Jacob about how he accompanied Tully to Ayodhya at Ground Zero for an assignment in 1992 in which they were challenged by kar sewaks before the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid. As a Sub-Editor on the Edit page of a newspaper, I had read the flawless drafts of Sir Mark’s fortnightly column that mixed scholarship with lived experiences, in which all the full stops were at the right place. His insights into the politics of the Hindi heartland were as incisive as his distinct and persuasive voice on the importance of education in rural India. Subbing his columns was a pleasure early in my career.   

So, when I discovered that I will be moderating a panel discussion at a book launch with Sir Mark Tully, I was over the moon. This was the credible and objective voice on radio my father turned to, before the advent of television. He was a legend of the profession and here I was, set to share the stage with him. What brought me on one platform with Sir Mark was the love for train travel. My travelogue about the longest train journey in India was part of an anthology brought out by the Indian Railways and Rupa Publications. It occupied pride of place with seasoned writers such as Ruskin Bond, Gillian Wright, Omair Ahmad, Shobha Narayan, Jerry Pinto and of course, Sir Mark Tully. 

Related Content
Related Content

In the first half of the conversation, I was a bundle of nerves, but Sir Mark was generous to a fault. After the initial hiccups, the discussion on the magic of railways, came back on track.   Without the railways, the three great cities of Calcutta, Bombay and Madras would have remained small colonial trading ports,” he said.

The news of his death brought back memories of that afternoon when his love for steam engines, comparable only with another steam aficionado Bill Aitken, whom we lost last year, enthralled everybody present at the Rail Museum.  His contributions as the voice of BBC India for decades are widely recorded. However, whenever I hear the name Mark Tully, my train of thought rewinds back to that special afternoon. Farewell, Sir Mark.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentor's Mark

  2. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Harshit Rana Owns Devon Conway Again, Dismisses Him For Fifth Time On The Ongoing Tour

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Diving Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Awaiting Government Nod Despite Naming Squad, Says Mohsin Naqvi

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D: Mumbai Reach QF With Bonus-Point Win; J&K Drew Against Puducherry To Retain KO Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Ends Mirra Andreeva's Campaign; Ukrainian Set To Face Coco Gauff In Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Sets Grand Slam Record, Coco Gauff Moves Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Set For Record-Setting Quarter-Final Appearance After Jakub Mensik's Withdrawal

  4. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash

  5. Alex de Minaur Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2026: Home Favourite Cruises Into Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  2. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  3. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  4. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

  5. Literary Festivals In India: Connection, Orality, Inclusion

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  4. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  5. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley