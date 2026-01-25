An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

My first encounter in flesh and blood with Sir Mark Tully was an unexpected one. His essays in ‘No Full Stops in India’ were recommended reading for aspiring hacks in journalism school. I had heard stories from veteran journalist Satish Jacob about how he accompanied Tully to Ayodhya at Ground Zero for an assignment in 1992 in which they were challenged by kar sewaks before the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid. As a Sub-Editor on the Edit page of a newspaper, I had read the flawless drafts of Sir Mark’s fortnightly column that mixed scholarship with lived experiences, in which all the full stops were at the right place. His insights into the politics of the Hindi heartland were as incisive as his distinct and persuasive voice on the importance of education in rural India. Subbing his columns was a pleasure early in my career.