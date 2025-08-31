From Partition to Climate Shocks: The Ties That Still Bind India and Pakistan

In both India and Pakistan, the places where refugees settled absorbed the imprint of trauma, memory, and resilience, becoming living archives of Partition. In India’s case, the national capital is one of the places that continues to carry this legacy. Some of the reactions to Pakistan-related developments are inconceivable without factoring in Partition’s shadow, particularly in a city that wields disproportionate influence by virtue of being the capital. Yet, in a country as vast as India, where power is mediated through democratic processes and electoral muscle, these impulses are often diluted, surfacing more as undercurrents than as direct drivers of policy. Moreover, the larger societal impact of Delhi’s Partition memory has itself been softened over time by the city’s ever-changing demography today increasingly shaped by huge migration from the wider Poorvanchal region for the last three-decade, which has added new cultural, social, and political layers to the capital’s identity.