India Issues Fresh Flood Risk Warnings To Pakistan In the Tawi River

India has issued fresh alerts to Pakistan about the “high probability” of flooding in the Tawi river, after incessant rainfall in northern states forced the release of excess water from major dams, sources said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed the alerts to Islamabad on “humanitarian grounds,” according to the sources.
The first warning was sent on Monday. “We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions,” a source told PTI.
Originating in the Himalayas, the Tawi river flows through the Jammu division before merging with the Chenab in Pakistan.
However, despite the suspension, the latest flood warnings were passed on to prevent loss of life and property across the border, the sources said.
Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with several seasonal rivulets, are in spate due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. Jammu has also been battered by continuous rain, pushing rivers beyond safe levels.
With water levels rising dangerously, authorities were compelled to open sluice gates of key reservoirs, the sources added.
Signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation, the Indus Waters Treaty continues to regulate the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan.
(with PTI inputs)