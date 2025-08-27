India Issues Fresh Flood Risk Warnings To Pakistan In the Tawi River

After the Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people, India had suspended the exchange of hydrological data with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
India alerts Pakistan flood flood in Tawi river Pakistan flood Pakistan Floods latest news
The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday. (representational image) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: India issued "high probability" flood warnings in the Tawi river on “humanitarian grounds"

2: The first warning was sent on Monday. “We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions."

India has issued fresh alerts to Pakistan about the “high probability” of flooding in the Tawi river, after incessant rainfall in northern states forced the release of excess water from major dams, sources said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed the alerts to Islamabad on “humanitarian grounds,” according to the sources.

The first warning was sent on Monday. “We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions,” a source told PTI.

Originating in the Himalayas, the Tawi river flows through the Jammu division before merging with the Chenab in Pakistan.

India had suspended the routine exchange of hydrological data with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistan terrorists on April 22.

Related Content
Related Content

However, despite the suspension, the latest flood warnings were passed on to prevent loss of life and property across the border, the sources said.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with several seasonal rivulets, are in spate due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. Jammu has also been battered by continuous rain, pushing rivers beyond safe levels.

With water levels rising dangerously, authorities were compelled to open sluice gates of key reservoirs, the sources added.

Signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation, the Indus Waters Treaty continues to regulate the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  4. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  5. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  2. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  3. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch