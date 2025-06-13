Second Chance Review | Moving But Unevenly Told Tale Of Healing In The Himalayas

Moments of real warmth emerge at spurts and mostly when the film lingers with the locals. Nia’s bond with Sunny, their shared affection for the rescued kitten Bhemi disapproves of, and the growing tenderness between her and Bhemi ground the film in something more palpable. Bhemi is steady, cheeky, wise. When Nia finds herself bleeding out in a bathtub, it is Bhemi who calmly arranges for a doctor sworn to silence. Later, when Bhemi flirts with a local admirer who rues about climate change before inviting her to Nagarkot, it’s Nia who gifts her two bus tickets to take the plunge. These are the film’s best moments—acts of mutual care between women across class, age, and circumstance. But even in these moments, there's no deeper exploration of their class divide or unequal power dynamics.