Art & Entertainment

Second Chance Review | Moving But Unevenly Told Tale Of Healing In The Himalayas

Outlook Rating:
3 / 5

Subhadra Mahajan’s debut excels in its more humorous and humane stretches. But the film leaves you with the feeling that something more urgent, more grounded, and more affecting is just out of reach.

Second Chance Still
Second Chance Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Subhadra Mahajan’s debut feature film Second Chance begins with a blank screen and a 20-something Nia’s disembodied voice, as she leaves a voice note to her boyfriend. She is six weeks pregnant and panicking. She has to get an abortion. But her boyfriend is conveniently busy ghosting her on every platform; even Instagram. From there Mahajan takes us to the quietly atmospheric and lush stillness of the Himalayan foothills to tell a tale of loss, privilege, womanhood, and renewal.

It is shot in monochrome by Monica O My Darling (2022) and Newton (2017) cinematographer Swapnil S. Sonawane and produced by Shyam Bora of Aamis (2019) fame, which gives the project a certain gravitas. But the choice to shoot Second Chance in black and white feels more like an aesthetic affectation than a narrative necessity—visually striking, yes, but emotionally unearned. Sometimes, it floats about as aimlessly as our protagonist, never quite willing to dive into the depths it gestures toward.

Dheera Johnson stars as Nia, a 25-year-old drifting through life on a current of heartbreak and generational privilege. After being ghosted by her boyfriend, she escapes her city life and retreats to her family’s hill-side holiday cottage. There, in the sleepy rhythms of mountain living, she meets Bhemi (a luminous Thakri Devi), the mother-in-law of the cottage’s caretaker, and her grandson Sunny (a sweet, chaotic, and confident Kanav Thakur). Slowly, these new relationships become a soft landing for Nia’s healing journey.

Second Chance Poster
Second Chance Poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

It’s a delicate setup, but also one that struggles with relatability. At a time when many are scrambling for work or dignity in a crumbling economy, Nia’s existential drift—her failed vegan nightwear business, her vague tea-curation ambitions (fueled more by her mother’s interests because Nia really prefers coffee, you see), her interpretive dance interludes—feels more like navel-gazing than urgency. That’s not to say her pain is unworthy, but it often feels insulated—detached from the stakes of the world outside. The good thing is Nia seems to be in on the joke. As she survives the initial days of her escape smoking cigarettes and taking care of the most adorable kitten named Supercat, Nia also sniggers at her past failures while getting high and dissociating from life.

Moments of real warmth emerge at spurts and mostly when the film lingers with the locals. Nia’s bond with Sunny, their shared affection for the rescued kitten Bhemi disapproves of, and the growing tenderness between her and Bhemi ground the film in something more palpable. Bhemi is steady, cheeky, wise. When Nia finds herself bleeding out in a bathtub, it is Bhemi who calmly arranges for a doctor sworn to silence. Later, when Bhemi flirts with a local admirer who rues about climate change before inviting her to Nagarkot, it’s Nia who gifts her two bus tickets to take the plunge. These are the film’s best moments—acts of mutual care between women across class, age, and circumstance. But even in these moments, there's no deeper exploration of their class divide or unequal power dynamics.

Thakri Devi’s performance as Bhemi is earthy. You believe her completely—as a stern grandmother, a loyal caretaker, a woman still open to romance, and a vital agent in Nia’s healing. But she is also a person shaped by her cultural limitations and circumstances.

Second Chance Still
Second Chance Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Kanav Thakur’s Sunny is a charmer and the highlight of the film. His wide-eyed dream of becoming an astronaut is sparked on and then supported by Nia, who signs up to fund his education until he turns 21. It's a soft-spoken gesture of privilege used well, though the power imbalance is always looming out of frame for those willing to observe it. Nia, even in grief, looks shinier than those around her. She has the means to do whatever she feels and go wherever she wants as long as her parents agree with her that “money isn’t everything.”

The film is peppered with abstract visual metaphors—some inspired, others indulgent. Mahajan, who co-wrote Angry Indian Goddesses (2015), seems interested in bodies— both in pain and in motion. And there’s no denying Mahajan’s sensitivity or potential. Second Chance is a decent enough debut. It excels particularly in its brighter, more humorous and humane stretches. But the film, like its protagonist, leaves you with the feeling that something more urgent, more grounded, and more affecting is just out of reach. If you’re looking for a quiet, contemplative slice-of-life story about a woman—allowed to simply be herself—told by a woman, then Second Chance is an apt watch.

Executive produced by Pan Nalin, and co-produced by Naren Chandavarkar, Sidharth Meer, and Bhaskar Hazarika, Second Chance is distributed by Platoon One Films. Its staggered theatrical release begins June 13, 2025 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Kochi. This echoes the long-tail model Platoon One Films used for Anamika Haksar’s brilliant and sublime Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (2018), which sustained a remarkable 56-day theatrical run.

 Debiparna Chakraborty is a film, TV, and culture critic dissecting media at the intersection of gender, politics, and power.

Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn Still - IMDB
Jasmine That Blooms In Autumn Review | A Quiet, Queer Rebellion Of Love

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025: NY Chose To Field – Check Playing XIs
  3. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  4. 'Bunny Hop' Catches To Be Outlawed As MCC Rewrites Boundary Law – Check Here!
  5. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  6. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Ahmedabad Airplane Crash: Govt Forms High Level Panel To Probe Ahmedabad Crash
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Inter Miami Face Al Ahly In Club World Cup Opener; South Africa 69 Away From WTC Glory