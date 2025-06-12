Jasmine That Blooms In Autumn Review | A Quiet, Queer Rebellion Of Love

Meera threads together fragrant jasmine flowers for Indira to wear in her hair—something she was forbidden to do while married to an abusive husband. Indira makes paan for Meera, rolling and garnishing each betel leaf with care. She even tastes one before keeping it back in the box she prepares for her amour—like a stolen kiss tucked away in a corner. She leaves reminders for Meera to chew softly, for the betelnut might hurt her teeth. The warmth of their care for each other embraces the viewer through these glimpses. They may not share the screen in these moments, but their longing for each other is palpable in their separation.