1. Night curfew reimposed in a two-kilometre belt along the International Border in J&K’s Samba district from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
2. Movement restricted during curfew hours, with exceptions for valid reasons; individuals must carry ID and violators face legal action.
3. Security push follows past incidents, including a May encounter in the Sanyal belt that killed four policemen and injured three others.
Authorities have reimposed a night curfew in areas within two kilometres of the International Border (IB) in Samba district to bolster security and aid counter-infiltration efforts, PTI reported. The belt has been a frequent infiltration route for terrorists crossing over from Pakistan into the Jammu region.
The decision, taken in consultation with security agencies, aims to strengthen Border Security Force (BSF) operations and curb illegal cross-border activities. An official order by District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan said the curfew will remain in force daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two months, unless lifted earlier.
“Civilian movement during these hours will be strictly regulated. Those moving for valid reasons must carry identification and be ready for checks by BSF or police personnel,” the order stated, warning that violators will face legal action.
Officials noted that the curfew, which was last in place until early January this year, is part of a broader strategy to prevent infiltration and the smuggling of arms and narcotics. The Sanyal belt of Samba, which falls within the curfew zone, witnessed a deadly encounter in May that claimed the lives of four policemen and injured three others, including a deputy superintendent of police.
Security officials stressed that tighter border monitoring during the night hours is critical to maintaining peace and preventing another flare-up in the region.