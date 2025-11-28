Kansas City Chiefs 28-31 Dallas Cowboys, NFL: Dak Prescott Stars As Chiefs Suffer Play-off Blow

Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Malik Davis sprinted 43 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys overcame two fourth down TD throws from Patrick Mahomes in a 31-28 Thanksgiving victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. CeeDee Lamb scored the first Dallas touchdown and finished with 112 yards on seven catches four days after drops plagued the star receiver in a victory over defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Updated on:
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrate following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) recovers a fumble by teammate George Pickens during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-Javonte Williams
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after catching a two-point conversion as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a two-point conversion as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-Post Malone
Post Malone performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-Malik Davis
Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis, right, scores on a touchdown run past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) and defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game photo-CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
