Kansas City Chiefs 28-31 Dallas Cowboys, NFL: Dak Prescott Stars As Chiefs Suffer Play-off Blow
Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Malik Davis sprinted 43 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys overcame two fourth down TD throws from Patrick Mahomes in a 31-28 Thanksgiving victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. CeeDee Lamb scored the first Dallas touchdown and finished with 112 yards on seven catches four days after drops plagued the star receiver in a victory over defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.
