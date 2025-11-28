Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

The Kerala Crime Branch on Thursday, officially registered a case of rape, criminal intimidation and forced abortion against suspended Congress Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil following a detailed complaint submitted by the survivor directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police sources confirmed. The complainant, accompanied by her advocate, met the CM at his office in the Secretariat and handed over pen-drive evidence containing audio clips and WhatsApp chats in which the MLA is allegedly heard pressuring her into physical relations with promises of marriage, instructing her not to use protection, and later coercing her to undergo abortion when she became pregnant.