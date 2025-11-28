Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

FIR filed against Rahul Mamkoottathil under BNS sections for rape, forced abortion and intimidation after survivor submits audio-WhatsApp evidence to CM Vijayan on November 28.
Woman meets Pinarayi Vijayan in Secretariat with advocate; pen-drive evidence allegedly contains MLA pressuring for pregnancy and later abortion.
MLA goes incommunicado; ruling CPI(M) and BJP demand arrest and resignation while Congress insists disciplinary action already taken, law will decide guilt.
The Kerala Crime Branch on Thursday, officially registered a case of rape, criminal intimidation and forced abortion against suspended Congress Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil following a detailed complaint submitted by the survivor directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police sources confirmed. The complainant, accompanied by her advocate, met the CM at his office in the Secretariat and handed over pen-drive evidence containing audio clips and WhatsApp chats in which the MLA is allegedly heard pressuring her into physical relations with promises of marriage, instructing her not to use protection, and later coercing her to undergo abortion when she became pregnant.
The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 376 (rape), 312 (causing miscarriage without consent), and 506 (criminal intimidation). A senior Crime Branch officer stated that the complainant's statement will be recorded soon and the MLA will be summoned for questioning, with arrest likely once prima facie evidence is corroborated. Mamkoottathil, who went incommunicado immediately after news of the complaint broke, has not responded to calls or messages.
The development marks a dramatic escalation of the controversy that first erupted in August 2025 when multiple women, including an actress and a writer, levelled similar allegations, forcing the Congress high command to suspend him from primary membership and accept his resignation as Youth Congress state president. Despite the suspension, the 35-year-old leader continued to function as MLA and actively campaign for UDF candidates in the ongoing local body elections.
CPI(M) and BJP wasted no time in launching a blistering attack, with state secretaries M.V. Govindan and K. Surendran respectively demanding his immediate arrest and resignation from the Assembly. Congress leaders maintained a guarded response, with KPCC president K. Sudhakaran stating that the party has already taken the strongest possible disciplinary action and the law will take its own course.