Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

Well before the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) announced the panchayat election schedule, the state government ordered the postponement.

Ashwani Sharma
Why Doesn't The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu greets Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur in the state assembly on Wednesday— the opening day of the winter session at Dharamshala.  Photo: Outlook
  • Panchayat elections, or their non-happening, have exposed faultlines in the power structure of HP’s State government and its State Election Commission. 

  • Opposition BJP says Bihar defeat casts a shadow on the Congress government’s move to delay polls.

Who wields real power in Himachal Pradesh—the political establishment holding the state’s reins to govern or the State Election Commission (SEC)-- a constitutional authority legally bound to conduct panchayats and Urban local bodies polls on a schedule, i.e., every five years?

This is a stark question that looms large in the Congress-ruled hill state, which will miss its scheduled Panchayati Raj polls only because the state government has cracked the whip against holding them, citing widespread monsoon-related calamities that have severely impaired road connectivity in rural areas.

And, well before the State Election Commission (SEC) announces the poll schedule (under the constitutional provisions), the state government went ahead and ordered the postponement of the elections, invoking powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, already in force across the entire state following the monsoon disasters. 

To further escalate the emerging tussle with the SEC, headed by Anil Khachi, a former Chief Secretary, all Deputy Commissioners were “advised” to send their reports to convey to the government that elections can’t be held under the present circumstances. 

Even the DCs of the least disaster-hit districts, like Una, Solan, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur, took the same line as the DCs in Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba.

The move has not only upturned the plans of the SEC but has also left it with no option but to approach the state governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, informing him how the election process has been jeopardised by the government, much before he could get the electoral rolls published and the roster of reservations for women and other categories notified for 3,615 gram panchayats.

“From my side, I can say the SEC is fully prepared to hold the elections in the state within the constitutional time frame, as per the act of the Parliament. I have submitted a report in a sealed envelope to the governor and also filed detailed replies in the state High Court, where a PIL has also been filed on the issue,” he told Outlook when approached for his response.

The panchayat and urban local body polls are scheduled for December 2025 and January 2026, respectively.

Yet, on November 24, the state cabinet created another roadblock for the SEC, initiating any further action on the polls. The cabinet decided to order the delimitation of Gram Panchayats, i.e., to restructure their boundaries, composition, and functions.

“The move is aimed at ensuring improved governance, effective service delivery, and adaptation to changing demographics and administrative needs—a public-centric initiative,” said two cabinet ministers -- Jagat Singh Negi (Revenue) and Anirudh Singh (Panchayati Raj minister), in a joint statement.  

The Cabinet has decided that the process of delimitation of the panchayats will begin on December 12. This will help create new panchayats.

Strangely, earlier this month, the SEC put a freeze on altering the boundaries of existing panchayats and wards, warning that any such move would not only delay the panchayat elections but also open a hornet’s nest.

When asked about this, two ministers claimed that the cabinet had discussed the State Election Commission’s order restricting the government from carrying out the reorganisation and delimitation of Gram Panchayats before taking any decision on the matter.

“The reorganisation and delimitation of Gram Panchayats fall under the purview of the state government; hence, the government can decide on it. Moreover, till the Disaster Management Act is implemented in the state, Gram Panchayat elections can’t be held.” Negi lamented.  

In the state assembly, which begins its winter session at Dharamshala on Wednesday, the House witnessed frayed tempers when the opposition BJP tabled an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the reasons for deferring the panchayat polls—a political move rather than one grounded in logic or rationale.

Leader of the opposition Jairam Thakur said, “The Congress government’s tussle with the SEC has created an emergency-like situation like 1975, when the elections were deferred, fearing defeat. The government has realised that holding elections will not be in its favour—better delay it.” 

He reminded that when he was Chief Minister, the panchayat elections were held even during COVID-19. “We did not put hurdles or take a pretext of the coronavirus to jump the election scheduled,” he maintained, adding that the situation in the state has normalised after the disaster, connectivity is through, and schools are functional.

The former CM said, “The Congress government is not respecting the 73rd amendment of the Constitution. The Chief Minister is running the government as if he is running NSUI.”  

But the Chief Minister stood by his position and said the government was ready to allow the BJP's adjournment motion and would facilitate discussion on the issue in the House. He declared that the elections will take place shortly.

“Let there be a discussion in the House. We will reply to all the opposition leaders at the end of the debate,” he said. 

Earlier, senior BJP MLA Randhir Sharma fired a sharp salvo at the Congress, pointing out that its leaders often speak of safeguarding the Constitution—yet the government now finds itself in conflict with the State Election Commission, “mocking the Constitution” in the process.

Sharma alleged that the Congress government was “manipulating the delimitation process,” as some Congress functionaries were pressuring government officials to alter village and ward boundaries to ensure their electoral victory.

The newly appointed PCC President Vinay Kumar, on Wednesday, also backed the government, saying, "The priority of the government right now is relief and rehabilitation of disaster-hit families. We are not running away from the poll, which will be held on time  and after the delimitation process is done."

