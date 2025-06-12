Women’s Reservation In Parliament Likely From 2029, Linked To Census And Delimitation

Reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies is expected to come into effect from the 2029 general elections, according to a report by The Indian Express. The implementation of 33 percent reservation hinges on the completion of the upcoming nationwide Census and subsequent delimitation exercise.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by Parliament in 2023. It mandates that one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies be reserved for women. However, the law stipulates that this provision will only be implemented after fresh delimitation—redrawing of constituency boundaries—based on the first Census conducted post-enactment.
On 4 June, the Union government announced that the next Census will be carried out by 1 March 2027, with delimitation to follow. “The Census has been announced. Other steps will follow. The women’s reservation bill is linked to the delimitation process. We are aiming to roll it out in the next election,” the report said.
This timeline suggests that for the reservation to be enforced in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the delimitation exercise must be completed before the Election Commission announces polling dates.
Gender Gap In Public Sector Employment
The move toward political representation for women comes amid persistent gender imbalance in public sector employment. As of 2023, only 11.6% of employees in the Indian public sector are women, according to data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Despite a growing female workforce in other sectors, public administration has remained heavily male-dominated.
The upcoming reservation could mark a historic shift, not just in the legislative landscape but also in creating pathways for broader gender inclusion in governance. With a third of parliamentary seats reserved, the participation of women in decision-making could significantly increase, potentially influencing policy priorities across sectors.