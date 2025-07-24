Football

Germany Vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: Aitana Bonmati Sets Up Extra-Time Win For ESP

Aitana Bonmati scored a brilliant extra-time winner against Germany on Thursday (July 24, 2025) to send Spain to the final of Women's European Championship for the first time and set up a World Cup final rematch with England. With the game goalless after 90 minutes, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner slotted in her shot past Ann-Katrin Berger in the 113th minute to break the deadlock. Germany pushed hard in the last few minutes, but Cata Coll made a diving save to keep out Lea Schuller.