Spain's team cheers after winning the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.
Germany's players react after the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati (6) scores the winning goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
Germany's Sophia Kleinherne, center, challenges Spain's Esther Gonzalez, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
Germany's Linda Dallmann, left, fights for the ball with Spain's Patri Guijarro during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.
Spain's Salma Paralluelo jumps over Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
Spain's Patri Guijarro, right, challenges Germany's Selina Cerci during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
Germany's Sophia Kleinherne, right, makes sliding challenge against Spain's Salma Paralluelo, during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.
Germany's Klara Buehl controls the ball in front of Spain's Ona Batlle during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati, left, celebrates after scoring during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.