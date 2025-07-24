Football

Germany Vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: Aitana Bonmati Sets Up Extra-Time Win For ESP  

Aitana Bonmati scored a brilliant extra-time winner against Germany on Thursday (July 24, 2025) to send Spain to the final of Women's European Championship for the first time and set up a World Cup final rematch with England. With the game goalless after 90 minutes, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner slotted in her shot past Ann-Katrin Berger in the 113th minute to break the deadlock. Germany pushed hard in the last few minutes, but Cata Coll made a diving save to keep out Lea Schuller.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Spain vs Germany
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Germany vs Spain | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Spain's team cheers after winning the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

1/9
UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Germany vs Spain
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Spain vs Germany | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's players react after the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

2/9
Euro 2025 Spain Germany Soccer
Euro 2025 Germany Spain Soccer | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Spain's Aitana Bonmati (6) scores the winning goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

3/9
Euro 2025 Germany Spain Soccer
Euro 2025 Spain Germany Soccer | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Sophia Kleinherne, center, challenges Spain's Esther Gonzalez, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

4/9
Spain vs Germany, UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Semi-Final
Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final | Photo: Gaetan Bally/Keystone via AP

Germany's Linda Dallmann, left, fights for the ball with Spain's Patri Guijarro during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

5/9
Germany vs Spain, UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Semi-Final
Spain vs Germany, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Salma Paralluelo jumps over Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

6/9
Womens Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: Spain vs Germany
Women's Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: Germany vs Spain | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Patri Guijarro, right, challenges Germany's Selina Cerci during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

7/9
Womens Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: Germany vs Spain
Women's Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: Spain vs Germany | Photo: Gaetan Bally/Keystone via AP

Germany's Sophia Kleinherne, right, makes sliding challenge against Spain's Salma Paralluelo, during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

8/9
Spain vs Germany
Germany vs Spain | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Germany's Klara Buehl controls the ball in front of Spain's Ona Batlle during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

9/9
Germany vs Spain
Spain vs Germany | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, left, celebrates after scoring during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinal soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal