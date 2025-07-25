Cricket

IND Vs ENG 4th Test: Bowlers Dig Deep But Joe Root's Record-breaking Innings Put England On Command

England firmly in control after a banner day in Manchester. Joe Root etched his name deeper in history, becoming the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket while bringing up his 38th Test century — a masterclass of poise and precision. Ben Stokes, already with a five-for to his name in this match, returned after battling cramps to remain unbeaten on 77, eyeing a memorable hundred. England finished the day at a commanding 544/7, leading India by 186 runs. For India, it was a gruelling day in the field, with only a few late breakthroughs offering respite. The pitch is starting to show variable bounce, and the visitors will need a strong batting effort in the second innings to stay alive in the game.

India's tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root acknowledge the fans as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

2/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root, center, plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

3/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Mohammed Siraj
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

4/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Mohammed Siraj
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Mohammed Siraj, right, bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

5/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Englands Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

6/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans watch the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

7/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ollie Pope
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ollie Pope makes successfully into the crease on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

8/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Englands Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

9/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Englands Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

10/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Englands Ollie Pope
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ollie Pope plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

11/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ollie Pope, Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ollie Pope, left, and Joe Root run between the wickets to score on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

12/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ravindra Jadeja
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

13/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Washington Sundar
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Washington Sundar, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Ollie Pope on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

14/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Washington Sundar
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Washington Sundar, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Harry Brook on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

15/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes, left, plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

16/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_captain Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after a ball from India's Mohammed Siraj, left, hit him on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

17/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Root celebrates century
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

18/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Englands Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

19/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

20/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

21/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes loose his balance while playing a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

22/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes walks off the field after retiring hurt on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

23/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Joe Root
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Joe Root acknowledge the fans as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

24/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Jasprit Bumrah smiles as he celebrates the dismissal of England's Jamie Smith on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

25/25
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 3 photos from Manchester_Jamie Smith
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Jamie Smith walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

