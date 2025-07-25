Cricket

IND Vs ENG 4th Test: Bowlers Dig Deep But Joe Root's Record-breaking Innings Put England On Command

England firmly in control after a banner day in Manchester. Joe Root etched his name deeper in history, becoming the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket while bringing up his 38th Test century — a masterclass of poise and precision. Ben Stokes, already with a five-for to his name in this match, returned after battling cramps to remain unbeaten on 77, eyeing a memorable hundred. England finished the day at a commanding 544/7, leading India by 186 runs. For India, it was a gruelling day in the field, with only a few late breakthroughs offering respite. The pitch is starting to show variable bounce, and the visitors will need a strong batting effort in the second innings to stay alive in the game.