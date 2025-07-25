England's Joe Root acknowledge the fans as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root, center, plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Fans watch the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ollie Pope makes successfully into the crease on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ollie Pope, left, and Joe Root run between the wickets to score on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Washington Sundar, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Ollie Pope on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Washington Sundar, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Harry Brook on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after a ball from India's Mohammed Siraj, left, hit him on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes loose his balance while playing a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes walks off the field after retiring hurt on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Joe Root acknowledge the fans as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Jasprit Bumrah smiles as he celebrates the dismissal of England's Jamie Smith on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jamie Smith walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.