Day In Pics: July 25, 2025

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Locals during the rescue work after a government school building collapsed, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. At least four students were killed and 17 others suffered injuries in the incident.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses party's OBC Leadership - 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan', at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi.
Opposition legislators stage a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
Police personnel after attaching a residential property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its use in providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint, ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Drass area of Kargil, Ladakh.
The historic Satpula Lake in Khirki village, which has been restored by Rotary District 3011 and Rotary Club of Delhi South Central, in South Delhi.
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Maldives.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party MP Imran Masood and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
BMC workers check water level on a flooded road during rain, at Andheri subway, in Mumbai.
In this image posted by @rajnathsingh via X, DRDO carries out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
Mahant Deepindra Giri, along with sadhus, worship 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, at Shakti Devi Temple before it is taken to the Amarnath cave shrine, marking the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra, in Srinagar.
In this image posted by @PemaKhanduBJP via X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeks blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama during an audience, at Karsha Photang, in Zanskar, Ladakh.
A member of Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) assists a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, near Panchtarni, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir.
People stage a protest against Bijli Mahadev ropeway project, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria walks the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
In this image posted by @INCIndia via X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to demolition sites in Wazirpur and Jailer Wala Bagh at Ashok Vihar, in New Delhi.