Day In Pics: July 25, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 25, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

1/17
4 students dead as school building collapses
4 students dead as school building collapses | Photo: PTI

Locals during the rescue work after a government school building collapsed, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. At least four students were killed and 17 others suffered injuries in the incident.

2/17
Congress OBC Leadership - Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan
Congress OBC Leadership - Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses party's OBC Leadership - 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan', at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi.

3/17
Bihar Assembly Session
Bihar Assembly Session | Photo: PTI

Opposition legislators stage a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.

4/17
Residential property used for harbouring terrorists in Kashmirs Baramulla attached
Residential property used for harbouring terrorists in Kashmir's Baramulla attached | Photo; PTI

Police personnel after attaching a residential property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its use in providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.

5/17
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

6/17
Kargil Vijay Diwas
Kargil Vijay Diwas | Photo: PTI

Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint, ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Drass area of Kargil, Ladakh.

7/17
Delhis historic Satpula Lake restored
Delhi's historic Satpula Lake restored | Photo: PTI

The historic Satpula Lake in Khirki village, which has been restored by Rotary District 3011 and Rotary Club of Delhi South Central, in South Delhi.

8/17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi in Maldives Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Maldives.

9/17
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Monsoon session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party MP Imran Masood and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

10/17
Rain in Mumbai
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

BMC workers check water level on a flooded road during rain, at Andheri subway, in Mumbai.

11/17
DRDO carries out flight trials of ULPGM V3
DRDO carries out flight trials of ULPGM V3 | Photo: @rajnathsingh on X via PTI

In this image posted by @rajnathsingh via X, DRDO carries out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

12/17
Chhari Mubarak rituals at Shakti Devi Temple
Chhari Mubarak rituals at Shakti Devi Temple | Photo: PTi

Mahant Deepindra Giri, along with sadhus, worship 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, at Shakti Devi Temple before it is taken to the Amarnath cave shrine, marking the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra, in Srinagar.

13/17
Pema Khandu with Dalai Lama
Pema Khandu with Dalai Lama | Photo: @PemaKhanduBJP on X via PTI

In this image posted by @PemaKhanduBJP via X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeks blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama during an audience, at Karsha Photang, in Zanskar, Ladakh.

14/17
Amarnath Yatra 2025
Amarnath Yatra 2025 | Photo: PTI

A member of Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) assists a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, near Panchtarni, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir.

15/17
Protest against Bijli Mahadev ropeway project
Protest against Bijli Mahadev ropeway project | Photo: PTI

People stage a protest against Bijli Mahadev ropeway project, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

16/17
FDCI India Couture Week 2025
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria walks the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

17/17
Rahul Gandhi visits Jailer Wala Bagh demolition site
Rahul Gandhi visits Jailer Wala Bagh demolition site | Photo: @INCIndia on X via PTI

In this image posted by @INCIndia via X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to demolition sites in Wazirpur and Jailer Wala Bagh at Ashok Vihar, in New Delhi.

