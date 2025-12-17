Satellite-Based Toll Collection To Be Implemented By End Of 2026: Gadkari

GPS-Based Toll Collection will eliminate the waiting time at toll plazas for commuters and bring more revenue for the government.

PTI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Stay In Delhi For Three Days And Get Infected, Says Nitin Gadkari on Pollution Crisis Photo: | PTI
  • The satellite-based toll collection system will be operational across the country by 2026-end.

  • According to Gadkari, this would save fuel worth Rs 1500 crore and add Rs 6000 crore to the government revenue.

  • This new system facilitates barrier-less tolling using integrated technologies including Automatic Number Plate Recognition and FASTag

The satellite-based toll collection system will be operational across the country by 2026-end, which will eliminate the waiting time at toll plazas for commuters and bring more revenue for the government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the road transport and highways minister said the new technology will be satellite and AI-based and commuters will not have to wait at toll plazas.

The Union minister termed the bill a "milestone legislation" that will give a new direction to the country's developmental journey. - PTI
Parliament Discusses SHANTI Bill, Opposition Questions Opening Up Nuclear Sector

BY Outlook News Desk

This would save fuel worth Rs 1500 crore and add Rs 6000 crore to the government revenue in addition to zero wait time at toll plazas.

"Our attempt is to make it to zero minutes, and this would involve number plate recognition through satellite with AI and FastTag," he added.

"By 2026-end we will complete this work 100 per cent, and once this task is complete," Gadkari said.

Regarding malpractices by contractors, Gadkari said strict action will be taken against violators.

Representational Photo - IMAGO / ANI News
Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Or Amend 71 Obsolete Laws

BY Outlook News Desk

"Our latest decision is that those contractors who are not working properly will be debarred for two years and he will not be able to apply for further tenders," he said.

This new system facilitates barrier-less tolling using integrated technologies including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with AI analytics and RFID-based Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag).

"Further...it is expected to improve user convenience by offering faster and seamless travel, while also delivering significant economic benefits through cost savings, higher operational efficiency, environmental benefits, and improved productivity," the minister said.

He noted that in the absence of physical toll booths and barriers, operational and maintenance costs are substantially reduced, resulting in lower expenditure on infrastructure upkeep and manpower.

