Sports News Highlights, July 24: Satwik-Chirag Shine In China; Pant’s Toe Fracture Jolts India’s Test Plans

Sports Highlights, July 24: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the China Open quarter-finals. Photo: BAI

Thursday began on a mixed note for Indian badminton lovers, as HS Prannoy lost to Chou Tien Chen in the round of 16, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won to advance to the quarter-finals of China Open. Over in Manchester, the Indian cricket team suffered a jolt before start of Day 2, with Rishabh Pant's toe injury turning out to be a fracture and his further participation in the fourth Test highly unlikely. And in football, a Lionel Messi-less Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX of Mexico 3-1 in the MLS All-Star Game. Catch the highlights and major results from the world of sports on July 24, 2025, as they unfolded.

24 Jul 2025, 07:42:38 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: HS Prannoy In Action At China Open HS Prannoy is in action at the China Open, taking on Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in the men’s singles Round of 16. The match is underway on Court 2, with Prannoy looking to push deep into the tournament.

24 Jul 2025, 07:58:37 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: HS Prannoy Takes First Game At China Open HS Prannoy takes the opening game 21-18 against sixth seed Chou Tien Chen in their Round of 16 clash at the China Open. But the Chinese Taipei shuttler has come out strong in the second, looking dominant in the early exchanges.

24 Jul 2025, 08:22:57 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Chou Tien Chen Forces Decider At BWF China Open 2025 Sixth seed Chou Tien Chen bounces back to take the second game 21-15 against HS Prannoy in their Round of 16 clash at the China Open. All set for a decider now.

24 Jul 2025, 08:48:54 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: HS Prannoy Falls To Chou Tien Chen HS Prannoy’s China Open run comes to an end as he goes down in three games to sixth seed Chou Tien Chen in the Round of 16. After taking the opening game 21-18, Prannoy couldn’t hold on as Chou stormed back to win the next two 21-15, 21-8 and seal his place in the quarterfinals.

24 Jul 2025, 08:55:44 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Jannik Sinner Reappoints Umberto Ferrara World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has reappointed fitness coach Umberto Ferrara, nearly a year after parting ways in the wake of an investigation into Sinner's positive tests for clostebol. Ferrara, along with physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, had left the team last August. In a statement, Sinner's camp said the decision reflects a renewed focus on continuity and top-level performance, with preparations underway for the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

24 Jul 2025, 09:14:39 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Sunil Chhetri Meets Young Tigresses Of Indian Football 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒈𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕? 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞… 👑@chetrisunil11 with the India U20 and U17 #YoungTigresses in Bengaluru as they prep for SAFF and Asian Qualification campaign! 🌏🔥#IndianFootball ⚽️s pic.twitter.com/huRMvwkId9 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 23, 2025

24 Jul 2025, 09:49:15 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: SatChi In Action At China Open 2025 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are underway against eighth seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana at the China Open.

24 Jul 2025, 10:18:40 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Sat-Chi Win Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put in a solid performance to defeat eighth seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana in straight games, 21-19, 21-19, at the China Open. With this win, the Indian duo move into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

24 Jul 2025, 10:28:50 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships 2025 - Indians in Action Round of 32 action kicks off at the Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships 2025! 🏸



India’s young guns look to carry forward the momentum in Solo! 🇮🇳#Badminton pic.twitter.com/unB1dcglbG — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 24, 2025

24 Jul 2025, 11:12:26 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Liverpool Complete £69m Signing Of Hugo Ekitike From Frankfurt Liverpool have officially completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike for an initial fee of £69 million, pending international clearance. The 23-year-old French forward has successfully passed his medical and agreed to personal terms with the club. He is expected to join Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia later this week. The full deal is worth up to £79 million, with £10 million included in performance-related add-ons.

24 Jul 2025, 11:27:11 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Littler Into Quarters As Van Gerwen Exits Luke Littler pulled off a stunning comeback to edge Jermaine Wattimena 13-11 in a thriller and book his place in the World Matchplay quarter-finals in Blackpool. The world champion looked out of sorts early on at the Winter Gardens, falling 4-0 and then 7-2 behind against the Dutchman. But Littler clawed his way back, pulling one leg back before the second break and roaring in defiance to the crowd, signalling he wasn’t done yet. Meanwhile, three-time champion Michael van Gerwen bowed out of the tournament after a shock defeat to Josh Rock.

24 Jul 2025, 12:47:55 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda, BWF China Open 2025 PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda are all set to face off in an all-Indian Round of 16 clash at the BWF Super 1000 China Open 2025, scheduled for 1:15 PM IST. Get live updates from the Sindhu vs Hooda showdown.

24 Jul 2025, 01:31:39 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For Six Weeks With Toe Fracture According to an Indian Express report, India’s Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out for at least six weeks after suffering a toe fracture during the first day of the Manchester Test. Pant retired hurt after taking a blow to his right foot in the 68th over of India’s innings, while attempting a pre-meditated reverse sweep off seamer Chris Woakes. The ball struck his boot after an inside edge while he was batting on 37. With India one player short in the XI, the team management has asked the medical staff to assess whether Pant can return to bat with a painkiller later in the match, if required.

24 Jul 2025, 02:13:36 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Rugby - Skelton, Valetini Return For Must-Win Lions Test Australia have brought back lock Will Skelton and flanker Rob Valetini to their starting XV for the crucial second Test against the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne on Saturday. The return of the powerful forwards adds much-needed muscle to the Wallabies pack after they were physically outmatched in their 27-19 defeat in Brisbane. Hooker Dave Porecki also comes into the starting lineup, while the backline remains unchanged, Tom Lynagh continues at fly-half, with Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii forming the midfield pairing.

24 Jul 2025, 02:39:01 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 24: Earlier Today... Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White were on the score sheet as a Lionel Messi-less Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX of Mexico 3-1 in the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas. Messi and his Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba, both face possible league suspensions for their team's next match against Cincinnati on Saturday for missing the All-Star game. Liga MX’s James Rodriguez also chose not to play in the game played in front of more than 20,000 fans at Q2 Stadium.