Football

MLS 3-1 Liga MX, All-Star Game: Lionel Messi-Less Major League Soccer Win In Austin

Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White scored goals and Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX of Mexico 3-1 in the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas on Thursday (July 24, 2025) playing without Lionel Messi. Messi and his Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba, both face possible league suspensions for their team's next match against Cincinnati on Saturday for missing the All-Star game. Liga MX’s James Rodríguez also chose not to play in the game played in front of more than 20,000 fans at Q2 Stadium.