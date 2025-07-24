Football

MLS 3-1 Liga MX, All-Star Game: Lionel Messi-Less Major League Soccer Win In Austin

Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White scored goals and Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX of Mexico 3-1 in the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas on Thursday (July 24, 2025) playing without Lionel Messi. Messi and his Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba, both face possible league suspensions for their team's next match against Cincinnati on Saturday for missing the All-Star game. Liga MX’s James Rodríguez also chose not to play in the game played in front of more than 20,000 fans at Q2 Stadium.

2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_MLS All-Stars' Diego Luna
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

MLS All-Stars' Diego Luna (8) celebrates with teammate after he scored a goal against Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

2/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_Liga MX All-Stars Alejandro Zendejas
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Liga MX All-Stars' Alejandro Zendejas, left, falls as he and MLS All-Stars' Guilherme Biro, right, compete for the ball during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

3/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_Liga MX All-Stars Diber Cambindo
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Liga MX All-Stars' Diber Cambindo (27) stands over MLS All-Stars' Obed Vargas (14) as they battle for control of the ball during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

4/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_MLS All-Stars Obed Vargas
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Liga MX All-Stars' Gustavo Ferraris, left, moves the ball past MLS All-Stars' Obed Vargas, right, during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

5/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_Liga MX All-Stars Luan Garcia
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Liga MX All-Stars' Luan Garcia, right, heads the ball past MLS All-Stars' Michael Boxall (15) during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

6/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_MLS All-Stars Tai Baribo
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

MLS All-Stars' Tai Baribo, center, scores a goal against Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

7/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_MLS All-Stars Tai Baribo
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

MLS All-Stars' Tai Baribo (9) celebrates with teammates after his goal against Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

8/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars match photo
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

MLS All-Stars celebrate a goal against Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

9/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_Liga MX All-Stars Roberto Alvarado
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Liga MX All-Stars' Roberto Alvarado, center, tries to scores against MLS All-Stars' Brad Stuver (1) during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

10/10
2025 MLS All-Star Game -MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars_MLS All-Stars Sam Surridge
2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

MLS All-Stars' Sam Surridge, center, celebrates with teammates after his goal against Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match in Austin, Texas.

