IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Miss Tons As England Trail By 133 Runs At Stumps

Here are the highlights of Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England held at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, 24 July 2025. India made 358 runs in the first innings, and England managed to post 225/2 on the board before the stumps. They are still trailing by 133 runs in the match. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are unbeaten at the crease. Before, it was injured Rishabh Pant's knock which helped India post 358 runs on the board. Catch the highlights of Day 2 of the India Vs England 4th Test match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India vs England Live Score: Rishabh Pant Injury Update

We start with some not-so-good news. Rishabh Pant's unfortunate toe injury on Day 1 has reportedly turned out to be a fracture, making his further participation in the match unlikely. Pant had gone for scans last evening and has been advised six weeks rest, according to an Indian Express report. The development imperils India's batting in this crucial encounter.

India vs England Live Score: Start Time, Streaming

The second day is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST. The fourth India vs England Test is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It is being telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India vs England Live Score: Today's Weather Forecast

Four full days remain in the Test, but rain could play spoilsport as the weather is predicted to be cloudy and passing showers are expected through the course of the week. While the first day luckily saw no interruption in play, it had been raining on and off in the city prior to the match's start and when the Indian team arrived there, it was greeted by the downpour and typically English weather.

Check out the predicted hourly weather in Manchester today.

India vs England Live Score: Awesome Dawson After Dazzling Day 1

Having played his last Test eight years ago, 35-year-old spinner Liam Dawson naturally thought his England career was over but fate had a pleasant surprise in store for him. Drafted into the side for the fourth Test here after Shoaib Bashir’s injury, Dawson took just seven balls to make his impact in the game as he had the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at first slip.

“It was nice to contribute to the team early on. I've said to a few people that the age I'm at, I thought Test cricket was gone. To be back involved is really cool and I've got to try and enjoy each day that I get.

“Test cricket is completely different to domestic cricket so to get that wicket was a nice relief coming back into it. It's a big day tomorrow, hopefully I'll get a couple more. It's one wicket, I've done nothing special,” said Dawson in the post-day press conference. (PTI)

India vs England Live Score: Play Begins

Right, we are off at Old Trafford. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur stride out to the field and it's the Mumbaikar who takes first strike, facing the wily Chris Woakes for the first over, which is with the second new ball. The senior England paceman is on target straight away and forces Thakur to be watchful. Maiden over to start the day.

IND: 264/4 (84)

India vs England Live Score: Archer On Song

The new ball is talking in Manchester. Quite unlike how things panned out on the first day, there is seam and swing on display right from the get go today. Jofra Archer makes the most of it, squaring Ravindra Jadeja up with a beauty in the second over of the morning.

Washington Sundar has since joined Shardul Thakur, and the duo is trying to be circumspect and proactive at the same time.

IND: 284/5 (91)

India vs England Live Score: Pant May Come Out To Bat

According to an update from BCCI shared on their X account, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not do his wicketkeeping duties in this match. Dhruv Jurel will come out to keep the wickets instead of him.

Pant may come out to bat if he gets better with time and needed to bat in this match.

India vs England Live Score: Thakur, Sundar Rebuild Innings

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar have added nearly 50 runs for the sixth wicket and the duo is looking solid. They have played more than 100 balls combined and Shardul is nearing his half-century.

IND - 313/5 (100)

India vs England Live Score: Thakur Falls

Shardul Thakur could not complete his half-century and lost his wicket when Ben Stokes got him caught out in the slips. He made 41 runs off 88 balls. Rishabh Pant has come out to bat for India now. A wicket maiden for Stokes.

IND - 314/6 (102)

India vs England Live Score: Drizzling In Manchester

It has started to drizzle at Old Trafford in Manchester. The spectators have opened their umbrellas and put on their raincoats. And the drizzling have started to increase and the umpires have stopped the play.

IND - 321/6 (105)

India vs England Live Score: Lunch Break!

The first session ended with India losing two wickets and now injured Rishabh Pant is batting with Washington Sundar. The lunch break has been taken early due to rain in Manchester. We will be back shortly.

India vs England Live Score: India Losing Wicket(s) In Last 30 Mins Before Lunch This Series

Headingley, Day 1 - KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan
Headingley, Day 2 - Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur
Edgbaston, Day 1 - Karun Nair
Edgbaston, Day 2 - Ravindra Jadeja
Lord’s, Day 3 - Rishabh Pant
Lord’s, Day 5 - Nitish Kumar Reddy
Old Trafford, Day 2 - Shardul Thakur

India vs England Live Score: Second Session Starts

The second session of Day 2 of the fourth India Vs England Test match started with Ben Stokes's over. Jofra Archer came to bowl the next over and there was shout for LBW but it was not out. 11 Runs came from the next over of Stokes.

IND - 333/6 (108)

India vs England Live Score: Stokes Takes Five-For

Ben Stokes completed his five-wicket haul after taking the wickets of Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj in the same over. This is his first five-for in eight years. The onus is on Rishabh Pant now.

IND - 337/8 (110)

India vs England Live Score: Pant Brings Up Fifty!

Rishabh Pant completed his half-century with a single. He also joined Virender Sehwag for the most sixes (90) in Test cricket for India. He is taking India's innings forward.

IND - 349/8 (112)

India vs England Live Score: Pant Departs

Rishabh Pant lost his wicket after making 54 runs in the first innings of fourth Test match. Jofra Archer bowled him the same way he uprooted his off-stump at Lord's. Mohammed Siraj has joined Jasprit Bumrah for the last wicket.

IND - 354/9 (113)

India vs England Live Score: IND All Out!

Jasprit Bumrah lost his wicket on the first delivery of the 115th over, when he tried to hit Jofra Archer for a big shot but missed. Joe Root from the back appealed and forced Ben Stokes to take a review after the umpire's denial. It was a clear edge. India are all out for 358 runs in their first innings.

IND - 358/10 (114.1)

Innings Break!

Brief Score: IND - 358/10 (114.1)

Sai Sudharsan - 61 (151), Yashasvi Jaiswal - 58 (107) | Ben Stokes: (24-3-72-5)

India vs England Live Score: IND Starts Bowling

Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl the first over for India after making 358 runs in the first innings. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley opened the batting for England and started with a maiden over. Anshul Kamboj to start from the other side.

ENG - 0-0 (1)

India vs England Live Score: Kamboj Bowls Well

Debutant Anshul Kamboj has bowled well so far in his debut match. He has created problems for the opener batter Ben Duckett, but also conceded many boundaries in his short spell so far.

ENG - 26/0 (6)

India vs England Live Score: IND Eye First Breakthrough

Indian bowlers are looking to get the first breakthrough after making 358 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test match in Manchester. Mohammed Siraj has also joined the bowling attack and Zak Crawley along with Ben Duckett are looking good at the crease.

ENG - 62/0 (12)

India vs England Live Score: Tea Break

The second session ended with India going back without any wickets. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett batted for 14 overs and added 77 runs for the first wicket in response of India's 358 runs in first innings at Old Trafford in Manchester.

ENG - 77/0 (14)

India vs England Live Score: 3rd Session Starts

India started the third session with Shardul Thakur's over. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked comfortable and collected eight runs from his over to start the last session of the day on a high note.

ENG - 85/0 (15)

India vs England Live Score: Crawley, Duckett Hit Fifties

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett completed their respective half-centuries. The duo has added more than 110 runs for the opening wicket. Indian bowlers are desperately looking to take the first wicket.

ENG - 119/0 (23)

India vs England Live Score: No Luck For Visitors

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have added nearly 150 runs for the first wicket and the duo is looking good. Indian bowlers are trying their best to get the first breakthrough, but no luck has favoured them so far.

ENG - 145/0 (28)

India vs England Live Score: Jaddu Strikes!

Jadeja strikes finally for India as they have removed the dangerous Zak Crawley 84(113). Jadeja pulls Crawley into forward defense but the latter edges and hits it straight into the slips.

ENG 178-1 (34)

India vs England Live Score: Ollie Pope Joins Ben Duckett

India will look to make it two in two with the arrival of Ollie Pope who has struggled for runs at no 3. Ben Duckett is batting in the 90s and will eye the century.

ENG 192-1 (37)

India vs England Live Score: Kamboj Strikes!

The debutant Anshul Kamboj got his first Test wicket when he dismissed Ben Duckett for 94 runs in the 39th over. He had leaked some runs before that, but Duckett lost his wicket while playing a big shot and missed his century by six runs.

ENG - 202/2 (39)

India vs England Live Score: Appeal Turned Down!

There was an appeal for caught-behind on Jasprit Bumrah's delivery, but umpire seemed not interested in that. It was Joe Root. Indian players discussed for some time and decided not to take the referral.

ENG - 216/2 (44)

India vs England Live Score: Stumps

Joe Root and Ollie Pope have managed to mend a partnership. India failed to get another wicket before the stumps as they finished the day with just two wickets in their pocket. Anshul Kamboj as got his maiden Test wicket. But, India have just 133-run lead in the match.

ENG - 225/2 (46)

That's All From Our Side!

India need to take the remaining eight wickets as early as possible tomorrow on Day 3. They have a lead of just 133 runs. That's all from our side. Join us tomorrow for more updates. Until then, goodbye and take care!

Published At:
