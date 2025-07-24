PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Highlights BWF China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda defeated PV Sindhu in women's singles. Photo: File

PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, BWF China Open 2025 Highlights: PV Sindhu was handed a shock defeat in the Round of 16 at the BWF China Open 2025, as teenage prodigy Unnati Hooda stunned the double Olympic medallist with a 21–16, 19–21, 21–13 victory. In a match that swung both ways early on, Hooda showed maturity beyond her years, staying composed, handling the pressure, and eventually outplaying Sindhu in the decider. Sindhu fought hard to force a third game, using her experience to pull through the second, but Hooda's pace and fearless shot selection proved too much in the end. It's a landmark win for the young shuttler and a clear sign of the new generation coming into its own.

24 Jul 2025, 01:24:24 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Head-To-Head Their only previous meeting came at the Syed Modi Super 300 in Lucknow last year. After her quarterfinal win, Unnati Hooda was excited at the prospect of facing PV Sindhu in the semis. “It will be Sindhu di, and it will be my first ever meeting against her,” the 17-year-old had said. “She’s achieved so much, she’s an idol for every young Indian shuttler.” PV Sindhu 1-0 Unnati Hooda

24 Jul 2025, 02:22:36 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Coming Up The much-anticipated all-Indian clash has been delayed by an hour, but the wait is almost over. Stay tuned, the action is about to begin.

24 Jul 2025, 02:30:47 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Game On A steady start from both players, Sindhu has edged ahead with her trademark precision, but Hooda’s not far behind, keeping the rallies sharp and competitive. Early momentum with Sindhu, but this one’s just getting started.

24 Jul 2025, 02:32:53 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Teenager Surges Ahead By Two Unnati Hooda has taken a 6–4 lead in the opening game, showing no signs of nerves against the seasoned Sindhu. The teenager is moving swiftly across the court, pushing Sindhu into longer rallies and forcing the pace early on.

24 Jul 2025, 02:35:53 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Game 1 Sindhu is starting to push back, testing Hooda with sharper placements and longer rallies. The teenager, though, stays composed and regains her lead at 10–9. The contest is picking up pace now, with both players fully dialled in.

24 Jul 2025, 02:51:24 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Teenager Wins First Game The first game had all the makings of a tight battle, a see-saw start with both players trading points, neither giving an inch. Sindhu’s experience kept her in it early, while Hooda matched her with fearless shot-making. But as the game wore on, it was the teenager who found her rhythm. From 16-all, Hooda stepped up with a burst of four straight points, pushing Sindhu on the defensive. With the momentum firmly in her corner, Hooda sealed the opener 21–16, a composed finish to a game that began on even footing.

24 Jul 2025, 02:55:42 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Game 2 The second game is up and running, and Sindhu comes out with intent, aiming to level the match. Hooda, though, isn’t backing off, she’s reading the play well and keeping pace. It’s all square at 7–7, with both players locked in and refusing to blink.

24 Jul 2025, 03:07:41 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Game 2 Hooda resumes with clear intent, trimming the deficit with sharp footwork and crisp shots. She claws her way back to within one at 11–12, threatening to level things up in the second game. But Sindhu responds just in time, breaking Hooda’s momentum to pull ahead 14–13. It’s neck and neck now, with neither player giving anything away.

24 Jul 2025, 03:17:50 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda LIVE Score, Round Of 16, BWF China Open 2025: Sindhu Wins Game 2 What a turnaround from Sindhu! In a game that swung back and forth, the veteran dug deep when it mattered most. Trailing at times and under pressure from Hooda, Sindhu kept her composure, surged ahead to 20–19, and held firm to close out the second game. We’re heading to a decider now, Sindhu’s experience shining through just in time.

24 Jul 2025, 03:53:58 pm IST Unnati Hooda Defeats PV Sindhu Unnati Hooda has pulled off one of the biggest upsets of her young career, defeating Olympic medallist Pusarla V Sindhu 21–16, 19–21, 21–13 in the Round of 16. The teenager held her nerve in the decider, outplaying the veteran with sharp movement and fearless shot-making. It’s a massive statement win for Hooda, and easily the standout result of her tournament so far. Sindhu fought hard to force a third game, but Hooda simply had more left in the tank when it mattered most.