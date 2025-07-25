Sports

Tour de France 2025: O’Connor Wins Stage 18 As Onley Closes In On Final Podium Spot

Ben O’Connor conquered Stage 18 of the Tour de France, soloing to a superb win after breaking clear with 16km to go, but all eyes were on the battle behind. Tadej Pogacar delivered a hammer blow to rival Jonas Vingegaard on the Col de la Loze, the highest point of this year’s race, dropping the two-time champion in the final 500 metres to finish second and stretch his overall lead to 4 minutes 26 seconds. With just three stages left, Pogacar’s ride on a day featuring over 5,500m of climbing has put him on the brink of a fourth Tour title, while Britain's Oscar Onley also lit up the queen stage to boost his podium hopes.