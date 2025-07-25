Stage winner Australia's Ben O'Connor celebrates on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Australia's Ben O'Connor crosses the finish line to win the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, front, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Oscar Onley climb during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Britain's Adam Yates, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, Britain's Oscar Onley, and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, climb during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
France's Mathieu Burgaudeau speeds down Col du Glandon during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, with red and white helmet, speed down Col du Glandon during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.
The breakaway group with France's Bruno Armirail, Austria's Felix Gall, Austria's Gregor Muehlberger, Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, Netherlands' Thymen Arensman, and other, from front to rear, climb Col du Glandon during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Vif and finish in Courchevel Col de la Loze, France.