Arunachal Pradesh SEC Introduces On-the-Spot Voting for Poll Duty Personnel

Eligible staff must submit applications to their municipal returning officers at least three days prior to polling day, enclosing a copy of their duty appointment order, to access this seamless alternative. Voters will exercise their franchise by either sealing ballots in envelopes handed to the Municipal Returning Officer (MRO) or using dedicated ballot boxes under the Election Duty Certificate (EDC) procedure, ensuring no disenfranchisement amid the deployment of over 40,000 personnel statewide. This innovation addresses longstanding logistical hurdles in Arunachal's rugged terrain, where postal voting often delays or derails participation, and aligns with the SEC's mandate to fortify grassroots democracy through inclusive mechanisms.