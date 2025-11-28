Arunachal Pradesh SEC Introduces On-the-Spot Voting for Poll Duty Personnel

SEC introduces first-ever on-the-spot voting for 15,000 poll staff in Itanagar and Pasighat, replacing postal ballots; applications due three days pre-polling on December 15.
Order ensures duty personnel's franchise via EDC envelopes or boxes, tackling terrain challenges in simultaneous municipal (EVMs) and panchayat (ballots) elections.
Over 40,000 personnel mobilized across 2,250+ stations boosting grassroots participation.
The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has unveiled a groundbreaking on-the-spot voting facility for the first time, enabling over 15,000 personnel deployed for civic poll duties to cast their ballots directly at polling stations rather than relying on cumbersome postal ballots. Issued by SEC Secretary Taru Talo on November 27, the directive, targets polling staff from Itanagar and Pasighat, the twin hubs hosting the third municipal elections alongside the 12th general panchayat polls on December 15.
Eligible staff must submit applications to their municipal returning officers at least three days prior to polling day, enclosing a copy of their duty appointment order, to access this seamless alternative. Voters will exercise their franchise by either sealing ballots in envelopes handed to the Municipal Returning Officer (MRO) or using dedicated ballot boxes under the Election Duty Certificate (EDC) procedure, ensuring no disenfranchisement amid the deployment of over 40,000 personnel statewide. This innovation addresses longstanding logistical hurdles in Arunachal's rugged terrain, where postal voting often delays or derails participation, and aligns with the SEC's mandate to fortify grassroots democracy through inclusive mechanisms.
The simultaneous elections will see Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in municipal contests while panchayat polls revert to traditional ballot boxes across 2,171 stations. Voter rolls highlight stark contrasts, with IMC's Ward 19 boasting 5,106 electors and PMC's Ward 6 the lowest at 812, underscoring the diverse scale of Arunachal's local governance revival. As the state gears up, this voter-friendly reform not only empowers duty-bound officials but also sets a precedent for future polls, reinforcing the SEC's commitment to fair, accessible elections in one of India's most remote frontiers.