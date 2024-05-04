BJP Will Sweep Himachal, Hints At Sukhu Govt's Collapse: Ex-CM Jairam Thakur

You have been in the campaign for past 40 days, how is voters’ mood on the ground this time?

Mood is very good. Historically, Himachal Pradesh has been going with an overall national trend. The mood of the nation, as also in Himachal Pradesh, is overwhelmingly favoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are reasons for it also. People voted the BJP (NDA) to power in 2014 when not many knew Narendra Modi so well. Five years later in 2019, he was voted back to power with a much higher mandate. The people across the country saw his work, evaluated his performance and vision for the nation. Development, good governance and national security were main issues in 2019. The 2024 election is seeing him on a much higher pedestal, both on leadership and promises of what we now call "Modi ki Guarantee''. This is exactly the mood in Himachal Pradesh also. Together with this, people are also disillusioned with the congress for its betrayal on its 10-poll guarantees and a virtual "collapse' of the government under Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.