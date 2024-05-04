BJP Will Sweep Himachal, Hints At Sukhu Govt's Collapse: Ex-CM Jairam Thakur

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is the face of the BJP campaign in Himachal Pradesh--the only Congress ruled state in the north, having four Lok Sabha seats. Thakur, who is also Leader of Opposition (LoP) hails from Mandi, the parliamentary constituency witnessing a hyper poll activity and also attracting headlines. The BJP has fielded "Gangster" actress Kangana Ranaut, who is facing Vikramaditya Singh, young cabinet minister and scion of royal dynasty of Rampur-Bushahr-son of former CM Virbhadra Singh. Tasked to introduce Kangana Ranaut to the party cadres, oversee her campaign and eventually get her to win the election, Thakur spoke to Ashwani Sharma of Outlook on election environment in the state and challenges Kangana Ranaut faces in her electoral devout in Mandi.
You have been in the campaign for past 40 days, how is voters’ mood on the ground this time?
Mood is very good. Historically, Himachal Pradesh has been going with an overall national trend. The mood of the nation, as also in Himachal Pradesh, is overwhelmingly favoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are reasons for it also. People voted the BJP (NDA) to power in 2014 when not many knew Narendra Modi so well. Five years later in 2019, he was voted back to power with a much higher mandate. The people across the country saw his work, evaluated his performance and vision for the nation. Development, good governance and national security were main issues in 2019. The 2024 election is seeing him on a much higher pedestal, both on leadership and promises of what we now call "Modi ki Guarantee''. This is exactly the mood in Himachal Pradesh also. Together with this, people are also disillusioned with the congress for its betrayal on its 10-poll guarantees and a virtual "collapse' of the government under Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
BJP had won all four LS seats in 2014 and 2019 but lost Mandi in 2021 bypoll, thereafter assembly elections to the congress in 2022 by a wide margin. Don't you feel the 2024 polls are going to be tough for the BJP?
Congress fought the 2021 Mandi by-election on sympathy factor after the demise of Virbhadra Singh ji. Pratibha Singh won the seat by a narrow margin. It was a setback to the BJP. The 2022 assembly results also went against us. There were different factors responsible for the BJP defeat. We also made some mistakes in the assembly polls. I don’t want to elaborate on those now. But we have taken lessons from those mistakes and done necessary corrections. Moreover, there can’t be a similarity between the state assembly elections and the parliamentary poll. The BJP is on a very strong footing and well prepared. We will win all four seats comfortably.
Was party high Command's decision to field Bollywood celebrity Kangana Ranaut a surprise to you?
This is not true. Her name was under consideration for quite some time. Since she is native of Himachal Pradesh and one who made the state proud by her success in the film industry despite being an “outsider”, she is the most deserving person and suitable choice in Mandi. Another reason is that the party was keen to field at least one-woman candidate (of total four seats) to implement 33 percent reservation for women in the Parliament and state assemblies. It’s a historic beginning in the small hill state towards women empowerment.
Do you feel her celebrity status will get votes as she lacks connect with masses and now faces Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM (late) Virbhadra Singh?
One should not mock her filmy career simply because she has chosen to enter politics. It’s also unfair to assume that only members of the political class, their families or royal dynasts, have the right to fight elections. Also, it is not fair to ask questions as to what contribution she has made to the state and its development. We should give her credit for a remarkable film career, the bold and versatile roles she played in the films with a social message. Vikramaditya Singh is definitely a strong candidate compared to her mother Pratibha Singh. He is a young leader and energetic as also Kangana. She has strong bond with the state and knows the problems of the hills. I am sure Mandi will see an interesting electoral battle. Eventually, she is going to win.
Vikramaditya has questioned her for flaunting different attires and costumes she wears in different areas or wherever she goes from Kullu to Bharmour and Rampur to Kinnaur. She looks like on “movie shooting” project, rather than fighting the poll?
What is wrong with it? Rather, by doing so, she is promoting traditional Himachali outfits of all culturally rich areas of the Mandi constituency and showcasing her roots with the land she belongs to. Women folk of these areas bring these traditional outfits - Kullu Patti, Chamba Gaddi dress, Kinnauri attires, jewelry (silver and metal wears) and accessories to her and make them to wear before she goes for the poll rallies, roadshows and public meetings. It reflects how deep connection she has with the state and traditional wears of hill women.
Are you afraid her controversial social media posts in the past and public remarks will play a spoilsport in the poll time?
She has already clarified her position and issued a rebuttal. Instead, she was being trolled unnecessarily and subjected to indecent personalized attacks. I have appealed to Vikramditya Singh to avoid personal attacks and confine the campaign to issues of development. Kangana has also been told to remain focused on issues, and not fall in the trap of rivals highlighting trivial issues. Being a candidate of the nation's ruling party, she is supposed to conduct herself differently, which she understands.
Local BJP leaders are unhappy over BJP ticket to Kangana Ranaut, and they could make her go tough.
It’s quite natural when a candidate is announced, other ticket aspirants raise their grouses. Some BJP leaders voiced their views quite openly to oppose her candidature. I personally headed to them. I also made a few of them to talk to the central leadership and understand the circumstances under which Kangana Ranaut was given the ticket in Mandi. They have give-up their opposition and accepted the party’s decision.
How the BJP views Congress decision to field former union minister Anand Sharma in Kangra?
Hailing from Shimla, Anand Sharma's politics remained confined to Delhi. He remained a Rajya Sabha member from the state and then also union minister. He is a senior Congress leader but doesn’t have any electoral history and lacks public contact in the state. Since he has agreed to contest Lok Sabha for the first time, we welcome him.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s fate rests on the outcome of six assembly bypolls scheduled to be held simultaneously on June 1. What do you foresee?
This is the first government in Himachal Pradesh’s history which lost its majority within 14-15 months of its five-year term. Despite having 40 MLAs against 25 of the BJP, the congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat. Six MLAs cross-voted and rebelled against their own party and leadership. I have already said that on June 4—when the poll results are declared, two governments will be formed—one in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another in the state.
Sukhu says the BJP’s ‘operation lotus’ has been foiled and his government will last a full term.
Why do we need any operation to topple a government which is already collapsing under its own weight? Had the speaker not suspended 15 BJP MLAs, to enable the government to pass the budget for 2024-25 on February 28, the government would have collapsed that very moment.