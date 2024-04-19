Art & Entertainment

Every Vote Matters, Says Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress and BJP nominee from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, appealed to voters on Friday to participate in the festival of democracy, exercise their right to vote, and "make a difference in our country's future".

Advertisement

Instagram
Kangana Ranaut Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress and BJP nominee from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, appealed to voters on Friday to participate in the festival of democracy, exercise their right to vote, and "make a difference in our country's future".

"Today marks the first phase of voting -- let's show up in numbers and cast our votes for a brighter India," she wrote on X, adding "every vote matters!"

In a unique electoral showdown in the Mandi constituency, the battleground shifts between "royalty" and "stardom", as Congress legislator Vikramaditya Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, challenges Bollywood's queen, Kangana Ranaut.

Advertisement

Amid the clash of heritage and stardom, the sprawling constituency, one of the toughest and covering almost two-thirds of the state, braces for a riveting electoral spectacle.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: No Missile Attack In Iran, Says Iranian Space Agency; 3 Drones Destroyed Over Isfahan City
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 30% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura, MP So Far; PM Takes 'Basket Of Nepotism' Jibe At Cong
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Bowl First In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against Nepal
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny