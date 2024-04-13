Elections

Congress Fields Vikramaditya Singh Against Kangana Ranaut From Mandi LS Seat

Earlier, BJP’s Kangana Ranaut had slammed Singh, saying he cannot threaten her and send her back as it is not his 'ancestors' estate'.

Advertisement

PTI
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh will be the party’s candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Himachal Pradesh minister Singh will take on BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

According to the reports, the party’s state chief Pratibha Singh who is also Singh's mother has made the announcement, saying the people of Mandi have "always been with us".

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood Glamour Cut It For BJP in Mandi?

Pratibha Singh, who is herself the sitting MP from Mandi, has won the seat thrice. She said she does not care about the remarks Kangana Ranaut has been making against Vikramaditya, saying "I have won the seat even in difficult circumstances."

Advertisement

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut slammed Singh, saying he cannot threaten her and send her back as it is not his ancestors' estate.

She was responding to Singh's comment over reports about her consuming beef in the past.

"I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about people of Himachal," Singh had said.

Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, Arun Govil are some of the many film personalities who have been fielded by parties for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 - X and PTI
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: A Look At Film Personalities Fielded By Parties For General Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Singh had also attacked Kangana Ranaut, saying she should talk about the issues in the state and in Mandi. He asked whether she had visited Manali even for one day during the worst ever monsoon disaster.

Advertisement

Singh said he was present on ground zero at the time of the disaster and slammed Kangana Ranaut, saying, "The people of Himachal have nothing to do with what you eat and what you drink in Mumbai. Please talk on issues, your vision, what you did during the disaster and what your role will be in the future."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch