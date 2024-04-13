Congress Fields Vikramaditya Singh Against Kangana Ranaut From Mandi LS Seat

Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh will be the party’s candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Himachal Pradesh minister Singh will take on BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.
According to the reports, the party’s state chief Pratibha Singh who is also Singh's mother has made the announcement, saying the people of Mandi have "always been with us".
Pratibha Singh, who is herself the sitting MP from Mandi, has won the seat thrice. She said she does not care about the remarks Kangana Ranaut has been making against Vikramaditya, saying "I have won the seat even in difficult circumstances."
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut slammed Singh, saying he cannot threaten her and send her back as it is not his ancestors' estate.
She was responding to Singh's comment over reports about her consuming beef in the past.
"I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about people of Himachal," Singh had said.
Singh had also attacked Kangana Ranaut, saying she should talk about the issues in the state and in Mandi. He asked whether she had visited Manali even for one day during the worst ever monsoon disaster.
Singh said he was present on ground zero at the time of the disaster and slammed Kangana Ranaut, saying, "The people of Himachal have nothing to do with what you eat and what you drink in Mumbai. Please talk on issues, your vision, what you did during the disaster and what your role will be in the future."