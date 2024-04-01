Lok Sabha Polls 2024: A Look At Film Personalities Fielded By Parties For General Elections
Outlook Web Desk
Actor Kangana Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi | PTI
Veteran actor Hema Malini, who has been running for UP's Mathura seat since 2014, has been nominated by the BJP once again | X/@dreamgirlhema
Veteran actor Arun Govil, famed for his role of Lord Ram in the popular TV serial "Ramayan", has been fielded by BJP from UP's Meerut | X/@arungovil12
After announcing that he won’t contest the elections from Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh earlier this month took a U-turn saying he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls | X/@PawanSingh909
Popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' has been fielded by the BJP from UP's Azamgarh. Dinesh Lal 'Nirahua' is the sitting MP from Azamgarh | X/@nirahua1
BJP has fielded former Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi as its Lok Sabha candidate from Kerala's Thrissur |
Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari is the MP from North East Delhi and has been fielded by the BJP again from the constituency | X/@ManojTiwariMP
Popular Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan is the current MP and BJP's Lok Sabha election candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur |