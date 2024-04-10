Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood Glamour Cut It For BJP in Mandi?

There is no denying the fact that Mandi became a hot seat as soon as Kangana’s name was announced by the BJP. While party workers were stunned to see the superstar in person, senior party functionaries in Mandi were marginalised for her charisma as soon as she landed in their constituency. Though the flamboyant star immediately connected with voters by denying all allegations levelled against her in a local dialect called Mandyali, her next challenge is apparently to connect with voters who speak different dialects, from a mix of Sarkaghati and Bilaspuri to Pangi, Lahaul, Rampur, Chhatri, Seraj and many others.