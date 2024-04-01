Kangana Draws Crowds In Mandi Town, Serves Tea At The 'Namo Tea-Stall'

Flanked by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Kangana—dressed in a pista green sari and adorning pearls, saffron scarf around her neck and Himachali topi, was indeed a cynosure of all eyes at the meeting. The party leaders broke the security cordon to get photographed with her and took selfies. She also obliged everyone as she walked around, also in the public.