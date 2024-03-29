Elections

'Destroying Shakti': Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress At Poll Rally In Himachal's Mandi

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently in a political war of words with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over the latter's alleged objectionable remark on her, slammed the Grand Old party for "doing cheap politics".

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Actor Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha election candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Photo: PTI
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha election candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, held a roadshow in the constituency and asked the people there to not consider her as a "heroine" but as their sister and daughter.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Shri Ram", Kangana Ranaut said that the BJP's main agenda is development.

A large number of people turned up to see the Bollywood actor, a four-time National Award winner who was born in Mandi's Bhambla town.

With "Jai Shri Ram" chants and a shower of flowers, Kangana Ranaut by showering was welcomed to the programme where she said "Modi Ji ko Jai Shri Ram".

She asked people to consider her as their daughter and sister instead of a heroine.

Kangana Slams Congress Days After Row Over Shrinate's Remark

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently in a political war of words with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over the latter's alleged objectionable remark on her, slammed the Grand Old party for "doing cheap politics".

"...Congress could not accept my nomination from Mandi. They started doing cheap politics. Their leader Rahul Gandhi talks about destroying the 'shakti' in Hindus. Their spokesperson makes derogatory remarks about the women of Mandi... Mandi has been named after Rishi Madav," Kangana Ranaut said on Friday.

"Mandi is the place where Rishi Parashar sat in penance. Mandi organises the biggest 'mela' on 'Mahashivratri' every year and they make such disrespectful remarks against women of Mandi... But what else can be expected from them?" Kangana Ranaut said.

This was Ranaut's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on March 24. In October 2022, Ranaut had said she was open to contesting from Mandi if the BJP offered her a ticket.

Crediting PM Modi with a "change in the country" since 2014, Ranaut had said a feeling of pride and nationalism prevails among every Indian.

At present, the Mandi Lok Sabha seat is being represented by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. She won the 2021 Lok Sabha bypolls.

