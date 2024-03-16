Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India announced the complete poll schedule including voting dates, times, and results. Get full coverage with Outlook India.

Advertisement
J
Jheelum Basu
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule
info_icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the schedule, voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases from 19th April to 1st June.

The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for June 4.

Follow Election News LIVE Updates Here

Full Schedule Of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Phase 1

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : March 20

  • Last Date of Nominations : March 27 ( For Bihar, March 28)

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : March 28

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : Match 30 (For Bihar, April 2)

  • Date of Poll : April 19

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule - Phase 2

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : March 28

  • Last Date of Nominations : April 4

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 5 (For J&K, April 6)

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 8

  • Date of Poll : April 26

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

Arun Goel - Getty Images
Explained: Who Is Ex-Election Commissioner Arun Goel, What Does His Resignation Mean Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Phase 3

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 12

  • Last Date of Nominations : April 19

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 20

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 22

  • Date of Poll : May 7

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule - Phase 4

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 18

  • Last Date of Nominations : April 25

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 26

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 29

  • Date of Poll : May 13

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | - PTI
Lok Sabha Polls: 'Don't Worry About BJP Candidates', Nitin Gadkari Rebuffs Uddhav's Invitation

BY PTI

Phase 5

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 26

  • Last Date of Nominations : May 3

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 4

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 6

  • Date of Poll : May 20

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

Phase 6

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 29

  • Last Date of Nominations : May 6

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 7

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 9

  • Date of Poll : May 25

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter waves a flag among the crowd of other supporters listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally - Getty Images
From Nitin Gadkari To Piyush Goyal, Here Are Key Candidates And Constituencies In BJP's 2nd List For Lok Sabha Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Phase 7

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : May 7

  • Last Date of Nominations : May 14

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 15

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 17

  • Date of Poll : June 1

  • Date of Counting : June 4

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6

Advertisement

Besides the polling dates, the ECI has also announced the distribution of number of dates for all the states.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious, securing 352 out of 543 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) saw a marginal increase in seats but fell short of claiming the leader of the opposition status.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

Advertisement
India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. - AP
India Election Highlights, March 13: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Election Commission Assures Disclosure Of Electoral Bonds Details ‘On Time’, And More

BY Harshita Das

Lok Sabha Seats

Even before the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are out, political developments have been already taking place back-to-back in the run up to the same, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government targeting a 400-mark this time and the Opposition bloc 'INDIA' hoping to stay together to take on the saffron party.

The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years.

Advertisement

Full List Of State-Wise Lok Sabha Seats Here

BJP’s Rajeev Chandrashekhar - - Getty Images
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrashekhar In Thiruvananthapuram Among Key Fights

BY Outlook Web Desk

The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement