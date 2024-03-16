The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the schedule, voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases from 19th April to 1st June.
The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for June 4.
Full Schedule Of Lok Sabha Election 2024
Phase 1
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : March 20
Last Date of Nominations : March 27 ( For Bihar, March 28)
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : March 28
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : Match 30 (For Bihar, April 2)
Date of Poll : April 19
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule - Phase 2
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : March 28
Last Date of Nominations : April 4
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 5 (For J&K, April 6)
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 8
Date of Poll : April 26
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Phase 3
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 12
Last Date of Nominations : April 19
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 20
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 22
Date of Poll : May 7
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule - Phase 4
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 18
Last Date of Nominations : April 25
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 26
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 29
Date of Poll : May 13
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Phase 5
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 26
Last Date of Nominations : May 3
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 4
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 6
Date of Poll : May 20
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Phase 6
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 29
Last Date of Nominations : May 6
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 7
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 9
Date of Poll : May 25
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Phase 7
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : May 7
Last Date of Nominations : May 14
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 15
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 17
Date of Poll : June 1
Date of Counting : June 4
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6
Besides the polling dates, the ECI has also announced the distribution of number of dates for all the states.
2019 Lok Sabha Elections
In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious, securing 352 out of 543 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) saw a marginal increase in seats but fell short of claiming the leader of the opposition status.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
Lok Sabha Seats
Even before the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are out, political developments have been already taking place back-to-back in the run up to the same, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government targeting a 400-mark this time and the Opposition bloc 'INDIA' hoping to stay together to take on the saffron party.
The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years.
The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.