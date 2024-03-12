Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: 'Don't Worry About BJP Candidates', Nitin Gadkari Rebuffs Uddhav's Invitation

Responding to a query on the statement of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray where he invited union minister Nitin Gadkari to contest Lok Sabha elections as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, Gadkari dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about BJP leaders.