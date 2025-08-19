Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

Rahul Gandhi, during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, accused the BJP and Election Commission of working in “partnership” to steal votes.
He claimed elections in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had been manipulated, warning that voter cards, ration cards, and land could be taken away next.
Gandhi vowed that the Mahagathbandhan would not allow “vote chori” in Bihar and pledged to expose electoral malpractice across the country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) have been working in a “partnership” to “steal votes” and claimed that the Mahagathbandhan will not allow even one vote to be stolen in Bihar.
According to PTI, on the third day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Gandhi spoke to a crowd at Bhagat Singh Chowk here. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commissioners are "snatching" away the right to vote, which the Constitution grants to all citizens.
"This is your right that has been given to you by the Constitution that you have fought for, nd Modi, Shah and the election commissioners are snatching away from you. (RJD's) Tejashwi (Yadav), and the other (Mahagathbandhan) leaders standing here want to tell them that we will not let you steal even one vote in (Bihar)," Gandhi said.
He claimed that the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana had been "stolen" by the EC-BJP. Gandhi claimed that almost 1 crore votes were added in Maharashtra by “magic” between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
According to him, the EC was asked by the Congress to submit CCTV video and a machine-readable voter list, but the poll authority declined.
"Now in Bihar, they are carrying out 'vote chori' in a new manner. They are doing this chori before your eyes, but we will not let them do vote chori," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
Warning the people, he said, "First your voter card will go, then your ration cards will go, and then your land will be handed over to Adani and Ambani," Gandhi alleged as per PTI reports.
According to him, this nation is not owned by a select group of billionaires like Adani and Ambani, but rather by farmers, lalabourerssmall business owners, and young people. Gandhi claimed that the goal of the GST, demonetisation, and all the other bad policies is to enrich a select group of billionaires.
He spoke to the crowd gathered on top of his car, accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI(ML) Liberation. "You give money and resources, and the country cannot give you employment; this has to change, and that is why we have started this Voter Adhikar Yatra," he added.
At the start of the address, Gandhi asked a person whose name had been cut from the list to address the people. The person said he had been a polling agent in the Lok Sabha polls, but his name had been cut in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.
"There are lakhs of such people in Bihar who voted but their names have been cut from the voters," Gandhi said.
"There is a partnership going on between the BJP and the Election Commission; they are together colluding to indulge in vote chori," he charged.
Gandhi on Monday threatened to take harsh action against the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners if the INDIA group were to form a government, claiming that "vote chori" is an attack on "Bharat Mata."
Gandhi further intensified his criticism of the Election Commission by stating that his party would bring out the "vote chori" in every assembly and Lok Sabha seat if given time, and that the entire nation would want an affidavit from the polling body.
The Yatra started on Tuesday in Wazirganj, Gaya, and then proceeded into Nawada. On September 1, a rally in Patna will mark the end of the yatra.