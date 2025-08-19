National

Day In Pics: August 19, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 19, 2025

NDA parliamentary party meeting- vice presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan
NDA parliamentary party meeting | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan arrives to attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.

NDA parliamentary party meeting- Modi felicitates C.P. Radhakrishnan
NDA parliamentary party meeting | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda applaud during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.

Kishtwar cloudburst Rescue ops underway

Search and rescue operation underway at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo PTI

Kishtwar cloudburst Rescue ops underway
Kishtwar cloudburst Rescue ops underway Photo PTI

Search and rescue operation underway at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

NDA parliamentary party meeting
NDA parliamentary party meeting | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.

NDA parliamentary party meeting
NDA parliamentary party meeting | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda leave after attending the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.

Yamuna water level rises in Delhi
Yamuna water level rises in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A man wades through a waterlogged street in a low-lying area along the Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar near Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi. The water level of Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, on Tuesday.

Yamuna water level rises
Yamuna water level rises | Photo: PTI

A woman cooks food for her family at her residence in a low-lying area along the Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar near Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi.

Yamuna water level rises in Delhi
Yamuna water level rises in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A man bathes at his residence in a waterlogged low-lying area along the Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar near Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

MPs from the INDIA bloc participate in a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

B Sudershan Reddy announced as INDIA blocs VP candidate
B Sudershan Reddy announced as INDIA bloc's VP candidate | Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a meeting of the INDIA bloc, in New Delhi. Reddy was on Tuesday announced as the vice presidential candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Flash floods in Uttarkashi
Flash floods in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Search and rescue operation underway following recent flash floods, in Uttarkashi.

Weather: Rain in Mumbai
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A man sits on a chair as people wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.

Yamunas water level rose in Agra
Yamuna's water level rose in Agra | Photo: PTI

Water level of the Yamuna river rises during the monsoon season, near the Taj Mahal, in Agra

AAP campaign against new law regulating private school fees
AAP campaign against new law regulating private school fees | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj distributes pamphlets to people against the Delhi government's Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency Regulation) Act, 2025, in New Delhi

Voter Adhikar Yatra in Nawada
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Nawada | Photo: AICC via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party Bihar President Rajesh Kumar, and LoP in the state Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Nawada district.

Rekha Gupta in Yamuna Bazar area
Rekha Gupta in Yamuna Bazar area | Photo: @gupta_rekha on X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviews flood management and preparedness measures in the Yamuna Bazar area after the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.79 metres, in New Delhi.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

INDIA bloc MPs from Maharashtra stage a protest over the issue of milk adulteration and rising prices in the state, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Voter Adhikar Yatra
Voter Adhikar Yatra | Photo: AICC via PTI

Supporters take part in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Punama Wazirganj of Gaya district.

Rain in Mumbai
Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Children wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, at APMC Vegetable Market, in Navi Mumbai.

Cloudburst in Kullu
Cloudburst in Kullu | PhotoL PTI

Road damaged following a cloudburst in Lag Valley, in Kullu.

