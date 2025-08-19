Day In Pics: August 19, 2025

Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan arrives to attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda applaud during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.
Kishtwar cloudburst Rescue ops underway
Search and rescue operation underway at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda leave after attending the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.
A man wades through a waterlogged street in a low-lying area along the Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar near Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi. The water level of Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, on Tuesday.
A woman cooks food for her family at her residence in a low-lying area along the Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar near Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi.
A man bathes at his residence in a waterlogged low-lying area along the Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar near Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi.
MPs from the INDIA bloc participate in a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a meeting of the INDIA bloc, in New Delhi. Reddy was on Tuesday announced as the vice presidential candidate of the INDIA bloc.
Search and rescue operation underway following recent flash floods, in Uttarkashi.
A man sits on a chair as people wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.
Water level of the Yamuna river rises during the monsoon season, near the Taj Mahal, in Agra
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj distributes pamphlets to people against the Delhi government's Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency Regulation) Act, 2025, in New Delhi
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party Bihar President Rajesh Kumar, and LoP in the state Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Nawada district.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviews flood management and preparedness measures in the Yamuna Bazar area after the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.79 metres, in New Delhi.
INDIA bloc MPs from Maharashtra stage a protest over the issue of milk adulteration and rising prices in the state, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Supporters take part in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Punama Wazirganj of Gaya district.
Children wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, at APMC Vegetable Market, in Navi Mumbai.
Road damaged following a cloudburst in Lag Valley, in Kullu.