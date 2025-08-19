Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

Once upon a time, the monsoon rain would bring a splash of relief to Shimla’s parched residents. But now, even this season adds to the city’s water woes. There are torrential rains, deluges, cloudbursts, flashfloods and overcharged rivulets wreaking havoc all over Himachal Pradesh even today. From Mandi to Kinnaur and Kullu, news of their devastation is widespread. But amid the fury of water, Shimla is hit hard by an unexpected water crisis—there just isn’t enough to meet residents’ needs for the past ten days.