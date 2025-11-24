Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Syed Modi International 2025: Indians In Men's Singles

US Open champion Ayush Shetty withdrew from the USD 240,000 event at the last moment after competing in the recent Australian Open. Meanwhile, former champion Srikanth appeared to have found a second wind with a runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters, but he could not build on that momentum. Now, a home event gives him another chance to end the year on a positive note.