Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is your comprehensive guide for the Syed Modi International 2025 BWF Super 300 badminton event: Top Indian players in fray, draws, match-ups, telecast information and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming
HS Prannoy will aim to end the 2025 season on a high. Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kidambi Srikanth will open against Meiraba Luwang Maisnam

  • HS Prannoy faces Kavin Thangam in his first round

  • Women's singles top seed Unnati Hooda opens against Aakarshi Kashyap

Seasoned India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will aim to end the 2025 season on a high but they will face stiff challenge from a bunch of promising youngsters, gearing up to test themselves against top players at the Syed Modi International Super 300, beginning in Lucknow on Tuesday (November 25, 2025). Watch the badminton event live.

Syed Modi International 2025: Indians In Men's Singles

US Open champion Ayush Shetty withdrew from the USD 240,000 event at the last moment after competing in the recent Australian Open. Meanwhile, former champion Srikanth appeared to have found a second wind with a runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters, but he could not build on that momentum. Now, a home event gives him another chance to end the year on a positive note.

Prannoy, recovering from a side strain that forced him out of the European leg in October, also returns hungry for success.

The 2023 world championships bronze winner competed at the Japan Masters and the Australian Open over the last two weeks but bowed out in the second round on both occasions.

Fifth seed Srikanth will open against Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, while third seed Prannoy faces Kavin Thangam in his first round.

All eyes will also be on sixth seed Tharun Mannepalli, who takes on Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will also back himself when he opens against Manraj Singh.

Mithun Manjunath meets Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin, while Priyanshu Rajawat returns to action after a long injury lay-off caused by a knee issue.

BM Rahul Bharadwaj will look to make a statement against Tarun Reddy Katam, Kiran George faces Israel's Daniil Dubovenko, Alap Mishra meets Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen, and Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar runs into top seed Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore.

Syed Modi International 2025: Women's Singles

The women’s singles field features a host of emerging Indian talents, with second seed and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan standing out as the top international name.

The Indian line-up includes top seed Unnati Hooda, who opens against Aakarshi Kashyap; former world junior no. 1 Tasnim Mir, who faces Aditi Bhatt; and Anmol Kharb, who takes on fifth seed Hina Akechi of Japan.

World junior silver-medallist Tanvi Sharma meets Ashmita Chaliha, while eighth seed Anupama Upadhyaya, Tanya Hemanth, Isharani Baruah, Mansi Singh, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Devika Sihag, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Shreya Lele are also in the fray.

Syed Modi International 2025: Men's Doubles

In men’s doubles, the in-form pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun -- winners at the Al Ain Masters Super 100, Turkiye International Challenge and Telangana Challenge -- along with second seeds Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K, are expected to mount a strong challenge.

Syed Modi International 2025: Women's Doubles

Defending women’s doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also return, with Gayatri easing back into competition at the Australian Open last week after a five-month lay off because of a shoulder injury. The duo will look to regain rhythm without putting undue pressure on themselves.

Syed Modi International 2025: Mixed Doubles

In mixed doubles, second seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde Shivani will aim to justify their billing.

Syed Modi International 2025: Schedule

The tournament starts on November 25 and ends on November 30. Qualifiers and select main-draw matches will be played on Tuesday, while the finals are scheduled for November 30.

Syed Modi International 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Syed Modi International 2025 be telecast and live streamed?

The Syed Modi International 2025 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT app in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
