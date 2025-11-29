Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi LIVE Score, Syed Modi International: Indian Star Up Against Japanese Opponent

Asia Junior Mixed Team C'ships: Both India and Hong Kong had already secured their spots in the knock-out stage before their face-off. Badminton Photo

Welcome to the live coverage of today's last four clash at the Syed Modi International 2025 badminton as Tanvi Sharma takes on Hina Akechi in a bid to seal the final spot. Tanvi earlier crushed Hong Kong’s Lo Sin Yan Happy in straight games to storm into the semifinals. Catch all the live updates and scores for the last four clash between Tanvi Sharma and Hina Akechi in the Syed Modi International 2025 tournament, on Saturday, November 29

29 Nov 2025, 12:44:40 pm IST Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Streaming Info Live streaming for the Syed Modi International 2025 will run on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel as well as the Waves OTT app, while DD Sports will carry the live TV broadcast across India.