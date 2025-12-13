Liverpool Vs Brighton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Eye Win Against Seagulls

Liverpool Vs Brighton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates for the matchday 16 clash at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, 13 December

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Vs Brighton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26 Updates
PL champions Liverpool welcome Gunners at Anfield. Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs Brighton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of EPL matchday 16 clash between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, 13 December. Liverpool arrive on the back of a morale-boosting midweek win over Inter and have quietly found stability even as the Mohamed Salah saga dominates headlines, remaining unbeaten in matches he hasn’t started. But their confidence will be tested by patchy home form, with recent heavy defeats at Anfield exposing defensive frailties. Brighton, meanwhile, come armed with pace and attacking threat, boasting a strong scoring record against the Reds at this venue, and will sense an opportunity to spring a surprise on Merseyside.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool Vs Brighton LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, this time it’s Liverpool vs Brighton. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: Zawad Abrar Falls Agonisingly Short Of Hundred On 96

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  3. Women's Big Bash League Final: Hobart Hurricanes Crush Perth Scorchers By Eight Wickets, Lift First-Ever Title

  4. IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Action Shifts To Dharamsala

  5. South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Women's ODI: RSA-W Chasing IRE-W's 210-Run Target In 47-Over Contest

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

  3. Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

  4. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  5. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  2. Nepal Government Says Gen Z Protests Cost Economy $586 Million

  3. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  4. Germany Alleges Russia Of Interfering In Elections, Summons Envoy

  5. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: Zawad Abrar Falls Agonisingly Short Of Hundred On 96