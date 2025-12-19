NBA: Goodwin's Last-Gasp Free Throw Takes Phoenix Suns To 99-98 Win Over Golden State Warriors
Jordan Goodwin made the go-ahead free throw with 0.4 seconds left, Devin Booker scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns escaped with a 99-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Friday (December 19, 2025). Stephen Curry hit two free throws to tie it at 98 with 21.7 seconds left, setting up the Suns' final possession. Dillon Brooks missed badly on a 3-pointer, but Goodwin was there for the rebound and got fouled on the putback attempt. Goodwin missed the first free throw, but made the second. Brooks had 24 points, and Collin Gillespie added 16.
CLOSE