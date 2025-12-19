NBA: Goodwin's Last-Gasp Free Throw Takes Phoenix Suns To 99-98 Win Over Golden State Warriors

Jordan Goodwin made the go-ahead free throw with 0.4 seconds left, Devin Booker scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns escaped with a 99-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Friday (December 19, 2025). Stephen Curry hit two free throws to tie it at 98 with 21.7 seconds left, setting up the Suns' final possession. Dillon Brooks missed badly on a 3-pointer, but Goodwin was there for the rebound and got fouled on the putback attempt. Goodwin missed the first free throw, but made the second. Brooks had 24 points, and Collin Gillespie added 16.

Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) celebrates his game-winning free throw against the Golden State Warriors with Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea as time expires during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates a 3-pointer made by Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, looks to pass the ball between Phoenix Suns forwards Oso Ighodaro (11) and Dillon Brooks, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, second from right, is pulled away from Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) by Suns guard Collin Gillespie, right, and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after Brooks fouled Moody during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) signals to Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) not to argue with officials during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Ryan Dunn-
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn, right, smiles as he celebrates his score against the Golden State Warriors with Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, left, collides with Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) as they go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, drives past Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors NBA game-Jimmy Butler III
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, left, scores against Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
