NBA: Luka Doncic's Fifth Triple-Double Of Season Helps Los Angeles Lakers Top Utah Jazz 145-135

Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a big fourth quarter to top the Utah Jazz 143-135 in the NBA on Friday (December 19, 2025). LeBron James had 28 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who outscored the Jazz 41-29 in the fourth quarter. The Lakers led by 12 in the period but the Jazz cut it to 134-130 before Doncic found Jaxson Hayes for his final assist and the cushion the Lakers needed to clinch the win. Hayes was 7 of 7 for 16 points and is a perfect 26 of 26 in six games against Utah as a Laker.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) and guard Keyonte George (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
1/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Keyonte George
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey, top, hangs on the rim after a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) has the ball knocked away by Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey, left as guard Keyonte George (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) looks for the play against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) looks. to shoot a 3-point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake Laravia, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game-Keyonte George
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, right, looks for a play against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: ACC Confirms Match To Be 20-Overs-A-Side

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: PAK Dismiss Openers Early In 27-Over Match | BAN 24/2 (6)

  3. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  4. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  5. Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  3. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  4. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  5. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm