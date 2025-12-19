NBA: Luka Doncic's Fifth Triple-Double Of Season Helps Los Angeles Lakers Top Utah Jazz 145-135
Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a big fourth quarter to top the Utah Jazz 143-135 in the NBA on Friday (December 19, 2025). LeBron James had 28 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who outscored the Jazz 41-29 in the fourth quarter. The Lakers led by 12 in the period but the Jazz cut it to 134-130 before Doncic found Jaxson Hayes for his final assist and the cushion the Lakers needed to clinch the win. Hayes was 7 of 7 for 16 points and is a perfect 26 of 26 in six games against Utah as a Laker.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE