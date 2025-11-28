Nottingham Forest 3-0 FC Malmo, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: NFC Win In 1979 European Final Rematch
Nottingham Forest produced a dominant display to beat Sweden’s Malmö FF 3-0 in a rematch of the 1979 European Cup final. Malmo was a semi-professional team when it lost 1-0 in Munich to the English side, which also went on to retain the title the following year. The teams wore the same color schemes as in that final, with the hosts in all red and the visitors in pale blue shirts and white shorts, and Forest invited players from both 1979 teams to the City Ground to pose for a photo before kickoff.
